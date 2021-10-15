the Belgian singer makes his comeback with “Santé”

The rumors were therefore true. Stromae is well and truly back after his iconic album Square root (released in 2013), sold more than 2.5 million copies. The Belgian artist, absent from the recording studios since this last project, had wanted to take a long musical break – despite some occasional collaborations (Pity – with Big Flo & Oli in 2017, Splash – with Disiz the plague in 2017, The rain – with Orelsan in 2018) following his Racine Carrée Tour [de 200 dates, ndlr], started in 2015 and which caused him some health concerns (extreme fatigue, mental disorders following treatment against malaria taken during a stopover on the African continent).





Now in better shape than ever, the 36-year-old Belgian artist has just unveiled this Friday, October 15, to everyone’s surprise, a new track, which marks his comeback. Baptized Health, the title, with its very electro sounds, has everything the paw of the interpreter of Papaoutai. Efficient and terribly dancing, the title, taken from his next album which ended several months ago in his personal studio in Belgium, has all the qualities to register as THE song of the coming weeks.

A title that he will probably defend during his visit to the 18th edition of the Rock en Seine festival in 2022, but also at Coachella since the Belgian artist should sing in the Californian desert for the next edition. The song is to be discovered all day long on the antenna of Fun Radio.

