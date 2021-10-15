the columnists of Touche not at my post get angry with Raymond, after his very harsh words against Jarry! (VIDEO)

The tone rose this Thursday, October 14, 2021, around the table of Do not touch My TV ! on C8. Raymon had to face the other columnists after a sharp comment on Jarry’s recent statements!
Raymond alone against all! The debates were heated, this Thursday evening, October 14, 2021, on the set of Do not touch My TV ! While Cyril Hanouna asked his accomplices to react to recent statements by Jarry – The comedian announced to leave TF1 to go to France 2, explaining that his financial situation had largely deteriorated during the health crisis – the spirits quickly heated up. The chronicler, who has always been congratulated on having kept his job as a delivery man although he regularly officiates on C8, opening hostilities by vehemently sharing his opinion… before it turns against him!
Very tense exchanges!
“You do a brilliant job, that’s the risk! Look there are columnists who are no longer around the table! You can’t get this out in the midst of the Covid crisis! (…) Do you think people have no passion? But every morning, you have to go eat (…) If you are afraid of finding yourself with nothing overnight, you have to go and work as a stevedoreRaymond began, not hesitating to scratch some of his comrades more personally. Isabelle Morini-Bosc, who, shocked by his words had launched: “I would not have liked to know you in 40 (…) In the name of what do you denounce him? He struggled!But the delivery man was quick to respond to the one who also works on RTL, saying that she was the first to be afraid of no longer being on the show.
“But he’s sick …“
“The problem with your jobs is that you think it’s eternal. I don’t think it’s eternal. And when it stops, you’re not happy!“, Raymond continued, adding:”For me here, it’s a recreation “, even questioning Isabelle Morini-Bosc “Do you work there? Explain to the viewers how you do it?“, whose blood has only turned and which also raised the tone:”But he’s sick! Stop saying it’s a show!“, she blurted out while other columnists also stood up against the delivery man:”There, you slip!“, remarks Bernard Montiel, while Raymond did not want to give up, going so far as to say that even Cyril Hanouna did not work: “He doesn’t work, he paddles, he validates sequences!“. What rather made laugh the host.
