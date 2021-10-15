the confidences of Dimitri Payet

Dimitri Payet (34) is having a lively start to the season. Back in great shape and sharpened, the Reunionese has perfectly bowed to the discipline of Jorge Sampaoli. Author of 5 goals in 5 Ligue 1 matches, the number 10 of Olympique de Marseille was very good at managing the absence of Arkadiusz Milik to carry the Marseille attack. Efficient in the field, Payet also experienced special moments like this Nice-OM on August 22. A meeting that the Olympians lost (0-1), but which was interrupted (it will be replayed on October 27 in Troyes) due to an invasion of the field by some “supporters” from Nice.

An event for which Payet was one of the triggers despite himself, since he threw two bottles in the direction of the Nice public after receiving one. Sanctioned by a suspended suspension match, Payet returned to this episode. Criticized for having returned these bottles, the Marseillais confided that he would do the same thing again. ” I think so. This is what I told the disciplinary committee. I didn’t take a bottle in the 75th minute against Nice. Everything that happened before, is it normal? The incidents did not start there. Then, it’s been six years since I took corners at OM. I know what it is. I’ve been shooting projectiles for six years. But no one had ever touched me like that ”, he told The team.





Payet does not regret his gesture

Touched in his pride, Payet also took the sanctions of the disciplinary committee of the LFP very badly. “Me, I am a victim normally. And I was tried as a victim and a culprit. And that, I did not digest it. “ Judged by both sides, the midfielder believes that the authorities lacked firmness, especially vis-à-vis the supporters and Nice, before regretting that his team did not leave the field of the Allianz Riviera at the time facts. “In view of the decisions that followed and the events that followed in other fields, we’re never going to get out of this. (…) We had to make decisions precisely. This match in Nice was an opportunity to put an end to all that. But the disciplinary committee’s sanctions were not up to par. And it was seen then “.

On a lighter pitch, Payet then returned to a match that OM will play just before replaying the match against Nice: the Clasico against Paris. An event which will take place at the Orange Vélodrome and which will be even more anticipated after the XXL transfer window of PSG. A Clasico full of novelties that will taste like the Champions League. “ All the teams can be taken. They’ve grown stronger and have high goals, but so do we. It will be a Champions League match, we will fight with our weapons, our new way of playing. It will be exciting because there are so many new things. It will be the coach’s first, they have new players, so do we. “

Finally, Dimitri Payet took the opportunity to talk about his future. A future that the player wants Marseille. Linked to OM until 2024, Payet has a conversion clause as a leader within the Marseille club. What post? That, the Réunionese does not know yet, but one thing is certain: he will indeed remain at OM after hanging up his crampons. “I wanted to stay here for the long term as a player, until I felt I couldn’t anymore. And then, I want to give differently to make this club grow even more ». It is said.

