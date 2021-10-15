The former prefect of Loire-Atlantique indicted for “manslaughter”

The prefect of Loire Atlantique in office at the time of the death in 2019 of

Steve Maia Caniço To

Nantes, during a controversial police operation on the occasion of the Fête de la Musique, was indicted for “manslaughter”, said Thursday evening the prosecutor of Rennes, Philippe Astruc. Coming after those of several other protagonists in this case heard since the summer, the hearing of Prefect Claude d’Harcourt was expected in October.

“Subject to requests for additional acts, interrogations or confrontations which would be necessary, the end of the investigation could take place at the end of the year 2021 or the beginning of 2022 before the Rennes public prosecutor’s office is invited to take its requisitions [dans un délai de trois mois après le terme de l’instruction] on a referral or not of the accused before the criminal court, ”said the press release.

Local authorities under the status of assisted witness

“The sub-prefect and chief of staff of the prefect of Loire-Atlantique at the time of the facts”, as well as “the police commissioner in charge of the device at the time of the facts” had also been indicted for manslaughter in July, in following the death of this young man of 24, who fell in the Loire “during the intervention of the national police”, in the words of Philippe Astruc. The PS mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, and his former deputy for security and public tranquility were placed in September under the status of assisted witness, as well as, in July, “the DDSP [Directeur départemental de la sécurité publique] deputy in post at the time of the facts ”.





The city and metropolis of Nantes, of which Johanna Rolland is mayor and president, were placed in September under the status of witness assisted as legal persons. The assisted witness is a person implicated in a criminal case. It is an intermediate status between that of the witness and that of the accused. Steve Maia Caniço, extracurricular animator, had disappeared after a police operation intended to put an end to an electro evening on the banks of the Loire on the night of June 21 to 22, 2019. His body had been found in the river for more than a month more late July 29.