the former prefect of Loire-Atlantique indicted

A very long interrogation and another clap of thunder. Thursday, October 14, David Bénichou, investigating judge in charge of establishing the possible faults that led to the death of Steve Maia Caniço during the night of the Fête de la Musique 2019 in Nantes, indicted for manslaughter Claude d’Harcourt, prefect of the Pays de la Loire and Loire-Atlantique region at the time of the facts.

Contacted by The world, M. d’Harcourt, now director general of foreigners in France at the Ministry of the Interior – elevated to the rank of officer of the Legion of Honor during the last promotion of July 14 – refused to comment .

Mr. Harcourt is the third person to be indicted in the context of the judicial investigation opened by Mr. Bénichou. Summoned at the beginning of the summer, Grégoire Chassaing, commissioner who led the dispersal operation of the techno evening, orchestrated on land belonging to the large seaport of Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, a public establishment of the State, is also found under the threat of the same criminal proceedings, just like Johann Mougenot, the former director of the prefect’s cabinet.

“A lack of discernment” in the response

Johanna Rolland, socialist mayor of Nantes, was placed under the status of assisted witness, as were Gilles Nicolas, security assistant in 2019, and Thierry Palermo, then acting departmental director of public security. The status of assisted witness designates a person implicated during an investigation, but who is not directly accused of committing an offense. The city of Nantes and Nantes Métropole are also placed under this regime as legal persons.





Over the hearings, the course of events becomes clearer. The night of the drama, nine sound systems (sound systems) were positioned on Quai Wilson when police came to tell revelers that it was time to mute. The climate ignited in a flash. “To free themselves, protect themselves and reclaim the land, the police used thirty-three tear gas canisters, ten de-encirclement grenades and twelve shots from a defense bullet launcher,” according to the account established by the General Inspectorate of Administration (IGA), which pointed out “A lack of discernment in the conduct of the intervention”. The response generated a huge cloud of tear gas and a movement of panic.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers “The police operation, as it was carried out, was madness”: a year after Steve’s death, the bitterness of those close to him

Technical expertise was carried out on October 6, 2021 on the Quai Wilson site. These analyzes made it possible to locate the precise moment when Mr. Maia Caniço tipped over in the Loire, that is to say on Saturday June 22, 2019, at 4:33 a.m. “In the time of the intervention of the national police following its initial violent attack by a group of people after the request to stop the music”, according to Philippe Astruc, public prosecutor of Rennes. The precise geolocation of the victim, when he fell into the river, could not be technically established. Corn “However, the testimonies collected allow us to locate it in the area without barriers concerned by four other falls concomitant with the intervention of the police”, explains M. Astruc.

You have 26.18% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.