the great comeback of Grendizer

45 years ago, the manga author Go Nagai created Grendizer (UFO Robo Grendizer in original version). Three years later, in 1978, the giant robot and its pilot Actarus landed in France in the form of a cartoon on Antenne 2. The series, broadcast until 1988, was more successful in France than in Japan. point that we speak here of “Goldorak generation”.

Screenwriter Xavier Dorison (Undertaker) is part of this generation. Make a series of Grendizer, he had been thinking about it for a long time. For this project he surrounded himself with designers Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac and colorist Yoann Guillo. All are big fans of Grendizer. “I immediately wanted to do this project. Xavier’s proposal was a childhood dream. My first comics were 20 page stories of Grendizer. It’s a subject that touches me deeply“, explains Denis Bajram, who has a large collection of toys and comics around Grendizer.

All have the same goal, to stay true to the original series: “We all had the same vision of magic. We wanted to rediscover the magic, give the same pleasure, the wonder of a kid that we had between 1978 and 1985-86, for the youngest of the team.“, says Xavier Dorison.

To convince Go Nagai to let them make this sequel, they provide two test boards to show exactly what they want to do. “We all had the same emotions and we really focused on it“, explains Alexis Sentenac. They even go so far as to attach photos of their figurines and toys. Grendizer “to show that they are big boys of 40 and 50 years who pay a huge tribute to their childhood passion and that Go Nagaï understood it right away“, says Denis Bajram. 15 days later, Go Nagaï gives its agreement.”We had an extraordinary chance to be entrusted with this kind of sleeping dream“, adds Xavier Dorison.





A comic strip from Goldorak (XAVIER DORISON, DENIS BAJRAM, BRICE COSSU, ALEXIS SENTENAC, YOANN GUILLO / KANA)

All been fed to all the comic cultures of the world. “In our childhood, we read or saw Japanese, American, Franco-Belgian productions. So from the start we said to ourselves that we had to do something hybrid“Says Denis Bajram. So all of you bring their strengths and their vision to this story.”For reasons of pure pleasure we all found ourselves doing a little bit of everything, me a little robot, Alexis and Denis characters and we ended up totally mixing our three styles.





“There have been a lot of tweaks and tweaks and it turns out that we just can’t tell who did what, we got so mixed up.” Brice Cossu, designer to franceinfo

Coloring was complicated for Yoann Guillo who “usually doesn’t work a lot with realistic colors.“The choices are”done page by page, they are quite technical, quite subtle“to perfectly match the story and the atmosphere that emerges from it.”It took us close to 15 pages to find“the ideal coloring for”to have the degree of realism, of gravity, the dark side that we wanted to give.“

This album takes place ten years after the end of the series. “Vega has lost, the base of the Dark Moon is destroyed, and a priori Grendizer is no longer there, Actarus has left and all should be for the best in the best of all possible worlds. Except that a Golgoth from the Ruin division returns to Earth and threatens her. To save her, it will be necessary to find the famous patrol of the Eagles and absolutely to bring back Grendizer and Actarus. But where are they? We will find out in the rest of the album“, says Xavier Dorison.

Beyond the importance of protecting the Earth and its fragile environment, there is a message about the mutual aid needed to fend off threats. Xavier Dorison also extended the idea that some villains are not on purpose, that others are unhappy.

“We are not totally on the side of evil or good, including our heroes. We will question the ambivalence of morality.” Xavier Dorison, screenwriter to franceinfo

“That Grendizer has shown in the first episodes of the series is that for good to triumph, there had to be bigger fists and a bigger asteroax. When you’re a child it’s fascinating, there is a real pleasure that goes through it. When you are an adult, you realize that violence does not allow real problem solving“Violence will therefore not be the final solution, something else will have to be found.”It is in this that we have advanced the theme behind Grendizer. His goal is to save the blue planet“, but not only through violence.

In addition to the release of this comic on October 15, several events around Grendizer are held at the moment:

At the Maison de la culture et du Japon, in Paris, the exhibition “Goldorak-XperienZ” is being held until October 30. Four universes have been recreated: the White Birch ranch, the planet Euphor, the Black Moon camp and the research laboratory. You can also discover sketches, celluloids, toys and iconic records from the 70s and 80s.

The Grand Rex, in Paris, offers an exceptional evening on October 28 with a concert of music and credits from the cartoon with the original performers, karaoke, episode projection and cosplay around Grendizer.

Stamps bearing the effigy of Grendizer were issued by the Post. These two stamps are sold for 1.50 euros each.