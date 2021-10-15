“The great reconstituted family” of Nicolas, killed in Bataclan – Liberation

Survivors and bereaved of the Parisian concert hall continue to follow one another before the special court of assizes in Paris. Thursday, two young wards of the nation and their families came to tell about the dark tomorrow without their father, their son or their ex-life companion.

It is a pain over three generations, a choral pain carried by the voices of a mother, a father, a partner or a son. A polyphony of tears, words and anecdotes – “The rotten musical hits”, “the pillow battles” – around this gap left in everyone by the same absence: that of Nicolas, 43, assassinated on November 13, 2015, by three terrorists of the Islamic State, in the concert hall of the Bataclan where 90 music fans perished and hundreds more were injured. Thursday, in front of the Assize Court of Paris specially composed, the living brinquebalants and magnets told the way in which “Nicolas’ big blended family”, this “Family bubble” revived after his death, had calmed down and repaired their battered lives.





First there was Caroline, 37, the last companion. The Eagles of Death Metal concert was “[leur] evening”. When Nicolas had proposed to this thesis student, overwhelmed with work, to cancel, she had insisted. In her delicate black floral blouse, Caroline still describes the “Firecrackers” and, very quickly, the death of her lover, who “Turns pale and suffocates”. “I tell him to hang on, that we will get out of it”, remembers the young woman with the brown hair pulled back. A shrill cry pierces the silence of the courtroom. Stifled sobs, those of a frail boy rushing out. It is Marius, 17 years old, one of the three sons of Nicolas. To the …