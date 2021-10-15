The Lewandowski clan is preparing for its arrival in Paris!

Despite a contract running until June 2023, Robert Lewandowski could well leave Bayern Munich for next summer to join PSG. The case is causing a stir in Germany at the moment.

Robert Lewandowski opens the door to PSG

After attracting Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes this summer, Paris Saint-Germain could still enter the transfer market at the end of the season with the desire to strike very big shots . With the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid at the end of the contract, the Parisian leaders will have to position themselves on a size in attack. And according to information from Sport Bild, Robert lewandowski could land in the French capital next summer.

The sports daily specifies in particular that Pini Zahavi, the agent of the 33-year-old Polish international, would have planned to place his colt in Paris Saint-Germain in the event of the departure of Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The powerful Israeli players’ agent, who played a big role in Neymar’s arrival at PSG in 2017, sees an opening in Pochettino’s squad with the possible departures of Mauro Icardi and Mbappé. However, the current leader of Ligue 1 is not alone on this issue.





Lewandowski gives himself another 4 years at the top level

Always according to Bild, Robert lewandowski sees himself evolving at the high level for four years. Pini Zahavi, strong of his entries to Paris Saint-Germain since the transfer of Neymar, even plans to start soon the first discussions with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo. Other clubs are said to be in the running, such as Manchester City and Real Madrid, but the PSG track seems more current than ever. As a reminder, the specialized site Transfermarkt believes that a check for 60 million euros can make it possible to complete the transfer of Lewandowski.

To be continued…