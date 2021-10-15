the mental “illness” favored as the reason for the bow attack

The thesis of the disease is reinforced at this stage of the investigation into the archery attack that killed five in Norway, Norwegian police said on Friday, amid growing questions about the mental health of its author.

“The hypothesis which has been most reinforced after the first days of the investigation is that of the disease as a backdrop,” Inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a press conference. “But we are leaving the door open to other hypotheses.”

Among the theories of departure, the police had considered “anger, revenge, an impulse, jihad, disease and provocation”, explained the policeman.

These statements reinforce the doubts surrounding the mental health, and therefore the criminal responsibility, of Espen Andersen Bråthen who admitted having killed five people and injured three others on Wednesday in Kongsberg (south-east) where he resides.

Suspected of Islamist radicalization, this 37-year-old Dane was placed in pre-trial detention for four weeks on Friday, the first two in total isolation. Rather than in prison, he will be kept in a medical institution, said prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen.

Bråthen was transferred Thursday evening to a mental institution following, explained Ms. Svane Mathiassen, “of an assessment of his state of health”.

He is undergoing a psychiatric assessment by experts to determine whether he can be held criminally responsible for his actions. The conclusions are expected to take several months.

If the attacks bear, they say, the mark of a “terrorist act”, the authorities now seem to lean towards the hypothesis of madness.

“There is no doubt that the act itself apparently suggests that it may be a terrorist act, but it is now important for the investigation to advance and for the suspect’s motives to be clarified.” PST chief security officer Hans Sverre Sjøvold said on Thursday.

“This is a person who has been going back and forth in the health system for a while,” he said, without further details.





Reported in the past for radicalization, Bråthen, a convert to Islam a few years ago, admitted during questioning to having carried out the attack.

It was equipped with a bow and arrows as well as two other weapons. Investigators still refuse to reveal which ones.

– Neighbor “devastated” –

The suspect “is known” to the PST, which is mainly responsible for counterterrorism in Norway, but few details have been provided.



Police reported “radicalization fears” dating back to 2020 and earlier, which they said were followed up.

According to Norwegian media, Bråthen has been the target of two court rulings in the past: a ban last year from visiting his parents after threatening to kill his father and a conviction for burglary and buying hash in 2012.

A video of him from 2017 was also unearthed, where he pronounces a profession of faith in a threatening tone.

Bråthen, who most likely acted alone according to the police, killed four women and a man, aged between 50 and 70, in several places in Kongsberg, a small town without a history of about 25,000 inhabitants, some 80 kilometers away. west of Oslo.

The new Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is expected during the day in this still shocked city. Flowers and candles were placed at the multiple crime sites.

Svein Westad, a 75-year-old retiree, wanders through Hyttegata, a street where two of his neighbors and friends were killed in their homes.

“I am totally devastated. I will never get over it,” he told AFP. “They should have caught him immediately,” he adds, referring to the police, criticized for having taken more than half an hour after the first alerts to arrest Bråthen.

On condition of anonymity, a neighbor described Bråthen as an unfriendly person. “Never a smile, no expression on his face” and “always alone,” he told AFP.

Several planned Islamist attacks have been foiled in Norway in the past.

But the country has been bereaved by two far-right attacks in the past decade, notably committed by Anders Behring Breivik (77 killed) on July 22, 2011.