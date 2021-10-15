The national gendarmerie pays for the Alpine, they will be “transformed” near Lens

The rumor was insistent. What if the next rapid intervention cars of the national gendarmerie were Alpine? The Interior Ministry put an end to the suspense on Wednesday: 26 Alpine A110 Pure have been ordered and will be assigned to road safety and judicial police missions on the motorway. Two of them are dedicated to rapid response training.

Equipped at Durisotti in Sallaumines

In its first finish, that ordered by the gendarmerie, the A110 is offered in the catalog at 48,666 euros excluding taxes (58,400 euros including tax). Like all Alpine cars, they will be manufactured in the Renault factory in Dieppe (Seine-Maritime) but their specific equipment will be installed by the bodybuilder Durisotti in Sallaumines, near Lens. In the past, Alpine has already supplied A110 berlinettes and A310s to the gendarmerie.

The Alpine will succeed the Renault Mégane RS remaining put into service from 2010 and which were to be replaced by Leon from Cupra (the former sports branch of Seat) whose deliveries were interrupted after this choice was controversial.





The A110 Pure is the entry-level model to Alpine with a 252hp 1.8turbo engine. It is a propulsion, all in aluminum, which is distinguished by its featherweight (around one ton). This makes it a high-performance, agile and terribly pleasant car to drive for a “customer” price of € 58,400 excluding options.