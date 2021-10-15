the new departments without a mask

The epidemic situation continues to improve in France. On October 18, new departments go green and can thus abandon the mask in schools. The map of countries for travel has also been updated. Here are the new maps and areas that remain live.

[Mise à jour le jeudi 14 octobre à 14h27] The Covid epidemic continues to decrease in France. Of new departments see their incidence rate drop below 50 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants and can thus from October 18 abandon the wearing of masks in schools. In Ile-de-France for example, a first department is concerned: the Seine et Marne. THEes cards showing the incidence rate, hospitalizations, occupancy of intensive care beds, death, positive tests, variants were developed from epidemiological data from Public Health France, of the Directorate-General for Health and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The government updates the map of countries classified in green, orange or red according to their health status in order to understand their trips abroad. Images.

►Areas where the incidence rate was below the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 5 days and where the mask can be removed indoors in schools according to the map published by the Ministry of National Education : Ain, Aisne, Allier, Ardennes, Ariège, Aveyron, Calvados, Cantal, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Cher, Corrèze, Côte d’Or, Cotes-d’Armor, Creuse, Dordogne, Drôme, Eure, Finistère, Gard, Gers , Hérault, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Landes, Loir-et-Cher, Loire, Haute-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et -Moselle, Meuse, Morbihan, Moselle, Nièvre, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Deux-Sèvres, Somme , Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Var, Vendée, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Vosges, Yonne.

Protocol applicable by department as of October 18, 2021 – In green the departments where the obligation of the mask is lifted at school. © Education.gouv.fr

Alone three zones are in red on the card valid from October 18: the Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana.

The other areas are yellow: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Aube, Aude, Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Doubs, Eure-et-Loir, Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Ille-et-Vilaine, Jura, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Lozère, Mayenne, Nord, Oise, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Pyrénées-Orientales, Bas-Rhin, Rhône, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Paris, Yvelines, Vaucluse, Territoire de Belfort, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-St-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val d’Oise, Reunion and Mayotte.





A classification of countries has been defined on the basis of health indicators. The lists of countries are likely to be adapted according to changes in their epidemic situation. They set the travel rules. The map was updated on October 11, 2021 with the countries in green, orange and red depending on the health situation.

Map of countries in red, orange and green as of October 11 © Government; en

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 7 days (incidence rate) is a good indicator for understanding the progression of the epidemic. It is closely followed by the government.

Using data from Public Health France, the Géodes site posted a map on October 22, 2020 showing the incidence rate of the Covid-19 epidemic by municipalities.

Below is the map of France showing the incidence rate (number of people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus per 100,000 inhabitants) over a sliding week, all ages combined, in France.

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues to accelerate in France. Geodes has made available a map that lists the people vaccinated in each region.

Map of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, in Europe, week 38-39 (Sept 20-Oct 3) © Ecdc.europa.eu

Map of the Covid-19 epidemic in the world, week 38-39 (Sept 20-Oct 3) © Ecdc.europa.eu

– For French data: dashboard available on government.fr and the GEODES cartographic observatory of Public Health France.

– For international data: maps from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).