the new emojis are all over the place, far from Microsoft’s promise

Microsoft had promised more than 1,800 new 3D emojis for Windows 11 and its other services. They’re now available as an Insider version, but they don’t match the promise at all.

The launch of Windows 11 is decidedly somewhat chaotic. If we put aside the subject of performance problems, we can approach that of the functions promised and missing at system start-up. Android applications will have to wait until 2022, for example, and the promised emojis are not yet here.

In mid-summer, Microsoft unveiled more than 1,800 new 3D emojis for Windows, Teams and Office. Since then, much of Microsoft’s marketing campaign, especially on social networks, has revolved around these new 3D emojis. These emojis were however absent from Windows 11 when it was launched.

A disappointing 2D version in Insider

Microsoft posted Insider build 22478 of Windows 11 overnight in the Dev channel. The main novelty of this build is to integrate a first batch of new emojis, and this was a disappointment for fans of small emoticons.

The emojis to which Windows 11 will have the right will finally be in 2D. We keep certain ideas of the design of the 3D versions, but the emojis inevitably lose a lot of volume compared to what was originally promised.

Obviously in the face of Microsoft’s marketing campaign, there is almost a small difference in perception.

Tell us what emoji the new # Windows11 emojis make you feel without using the emoji. We’ll go first: sparkling stars in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/4F0e4FCz4m

– Windows (@Windows) September 2, 2021

This is ultimately what we could learn from the situation. The problem is not so much that the new emojis are disappointing, they are just small images used for our communications and this is clearly not the most important part of a system, but rather Microsoft’s communication problem. , a new time. Brandon LeBlanc, one of the managers of the Insider program, wanted to defend himself from a scam attempt by Microsoft and blamed this problem on a simple mistake: the marketing department would have used the wrong images to Windows. The feeling of deception is never very pleasant.

No, they didn’t scam you. You’re exaggerating this a bit. They simply used the wrong graphics. Sorry about that. Will make sure they use the right ones going forward. – Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) October 15, 2021

The communications problems are not new at Microsoft, but while the firm seemed to have improved on this point in recent years, they seem to have made a comeback since the announcement of Windows 11.