the new lights you’ll see behind your favorite streamers

Nanoleaf is launching a new line of smart lights with light bars that can display two colors at the same time. Nanoleaf Lines can also sync with your music.

Nanoleaf always has an idea to brighten up your interiors. After launching the hexagonal, square, triangular or recently connected luminous tiles with wood effect to warm up the interior, the intelligent lighting specialist is unveiling light bars this time.

It is a brand new range that is appearing in the Nanoleaf catalog. Nanoleaf Lines are like a neon format that you can arrange as you wish (with angles up to 60 °, because the bars are completely modular. They promise millions of colors to display on both areas. available on each, so you can make color associations, a bit like what Philips Hue recently offered on its LED strips and bars.

Atmospheres according to your desires

With its Lines bars, the firm hopes to seduce those who are not attracted by the more massive appearance of the usual slabs and want something more elegant. The Lines have the same functions, such as the choice of lighting according to the time of day and the activity, preset dynamic scenes such as Neon Dreams Where Kaleidoscope if you want to play or watch a movie. In total, 19 scenes are predefined for the Lines including 7 rhythmic to respond to the rhythm of your music (22 to choose from in total). From the Nanoleaf app, it will be possible to add thousands and customize them.

Source: Nanoleaf Source: Nanoleaf



Source: Nanoleaf The new Nanoleaf Lines light bars // Source: Nanoleaf

The Screen Mirror function will accentuate the immersion if you position your Lines behind a screen. It will synchronize the colors and animation to your content. Four modes will be offered to emphasize immersion, animation or fluid atmosphere, with colors distributed over the two areas of the product at your convenience.

As always, Nanoleaf products connect to WiFi via the app. You can control them manually with the controller present or by voice with Siri (Apple HomeKit), Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Lines also integrate with Samsung’s IFTTT and SmartThings installations. The Layout Detect function automatically saves the shape you have given to your installation to perfectly diffuse the color.

Products ready for the connected home of tomorrow

Like traditional Nanoleaf Essentials products, Lines expands the Thread ecosystem for fast connections between devices. Once paired, the light bars are added to the Thread network and can then communicate with all the devices in the house carrying the technology which tends to develop rapidly. Nanoleaf wants to become a router to drive the connected home of tomorrow. The Matter protocol will also soon be compatible via an update expected early next year. You will therefore not need an additional hub to drive them.

Nanoleaf has also provided accessories sold separately to customize the design and clip the bars easily.

Nanoleaf Lines prices and availability

The Nanoleaf Lines are available for pre-order on the Nanoleaf website with prices according to the packs and will be shipped from the end of November. The accessories will be available in early 2022.