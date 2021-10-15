The Night of the Castles 2021 in Ile-de-France

By Rizhlaine F., Cécile D. Updated October 15, 2021 at 11:26 am Posted October 15, 2021 at 11:09 am

The Nuit des Châteaux is back for a third edition, on Saturday 23 October 2021. In Île-de-France, several châteaux open their doors to you for a lovely stroll under the stars. Ready for a unique journey through time?

Who has never dreamed of strolling in a castle at nightfall? The Saturday 23 october 2021, get ready for the Night of the Castles 2021. For this third edition, a hundred castles in France await you; the opportunity to discover or rediscover the magnificent estates dating from the Middle Ages to the Age of Enlightenment.

Behind this event hides the start-up Dartagnans, the first French crowdfunding platform that allows citizens to preserve heritage through donations. With the Night of the Castles, Dartagnans hopes raise awareness among the general public preservation of French heritage thanks to an event nocturnal unpublished.

Visits by candlelight, shows, original walks, discover what awaits you this year in the six châteaux ofIle-de-France who participate in the event.

Program in Ile-de-France:

Night of the castles 2021: lights on the gardens of the Dampierre estate

The Domaine de Dampierre-en-Yvelines is participating in the third edition of the Nuit des Châteaux, on Saturday 23 October 2021. Come and discover the beauty of the gardens imagined by Le Nôtre, lit by thousands of candles. A magical moment! [Lire la suite]

Night of the Castles 2021: the Château du Marais (91)

You have an appointment on Saturday 23 October 2021 for a moonlit walk in the Château du Marais. Take advantage of this third edition of the Nuit des Châteaux and rediscover the French architectural heritage through an evening that plunges you into the heart of the 18th century. [Lire la suite]





Night of the Castles 2021: the Donjon of Moret sur Loing (77)

The Donjon de Moret sur Loing is taking part in the third edition of the Nuit des Châteaux, on Saturday 23 October 2021. Come and admire this medieval castle, at the heart of the history of the famous musketeer D’Artagnan … [Lire la suite]

Night of the Castles 2021 at the Château de Thoiry in the Yvelines

The Nuit des Châteaux returns this Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Île-de-France! For the occasion, the Château de Thoiry in the Yvelines opens its doors to you for a unique candlelight visit. [Lire la suite]

Night of the castles 2021: Bagatelle castle by candlelight (75)

The Night of the Castles is back for a third edition. On Saturday 23 October, the Château de Bagatelle, in Paris, offers us a beautiful candlelight stroll. [Lire la suite]

Night of the Castles 2021: banquet at the Château de Rosa Bonheur

For her first participation in the Nuit des Châteaux, Rosa Bonheur offers you a walk in her park by candlelight before inviting you to a banquet in her winter workshop. See you this Saturday, October 23, 2021 for this magical event. [Lire la suite]

Beautiful walks and a little action to help preserve the treasures of our heritage: what more could you ask for? Come on, we reserve our tickets now!