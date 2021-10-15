The Nintendo Switch drops in price!

Real cardboard or very limited stocks, anyway, the OLED Switch is sold out almost everywhere and the next restocking is not expected until the end of the month. Many are those who suddenly fall back on the Switch Lite or classic and that’s good, the latter is experiencing an unprecedented price drop which places it at only 266 €.

The Nintendo Switch at the lowest price ever at Amazon

Finally, and despite the disappointment of some not to have seen the arrival of a “Pro” Switch, the OLED Switch is such a success that it is in turn broken. 4 and a half years after the release of the classic Switch V1, Nintendo’s hybrid continues to sell like hot cakes and Nintendo has been able to relaunch sales each time at the most opportune moment.

Thus in September 2019 we first saw the arrival of the Switch Lite, smaller, more ergonomic, uniquely portable and therefore less expensive, then the Switch Classic V2 which had a better brighter screen and above all ‘a bigger battery. Two years later, October 2021, rebelotte, like a well-established mechanism, Nintendo therefore released the OLED Switch and there again, total success, ruptures everywhere, the success story of the Switch can continue.

When announcing the Switch OLED, Nintendo announced that it wanted to lower the price of the classic Switch, going from an launch price in 2017 of € 329 to a new official price of € 299 while indicating that it wanted to lower the price even further. around 270-280 € to “better correspond to the current exchange rate”. A laudable intention, moreover, but unfortunately rarely applied in Europe… Until these days when some resellers are starting to offer the console at € 269 or even € 266 for the cheapest as is the case on Amazon.





Nintendo Switch, an already legendary console

For only € 266 you can therefore get a classic Nintendo Switch V2 which, we remind you, allows you to play all Switch games already released and to come, in portable mode or on a television by connecting it to the supplied dock. She hasa beautiful 6.2-inch LCD screen for a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It also has 32GB of internal memory and a micro SD port to increase its storage capacity. Its autonomy is comfortable since it can last between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. depending on usage.. Finally it weighs only 398g and its Joy-Con are obviously detachable and can be used individually as controllers, unlike the Switch Lite.

