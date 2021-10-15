the Northerner Margaux threw everything in the trash, here’s what happened

A stroke of blood. The hairdresser of Carvin surprised all her fans and viewers of the “Best pastry chef” this Thursday, October 14 on M6. As she unmolded her cake for the third test, everything collapsed. And suddenly, Margaux threw everything in the trash.

It’s here ” first time in ten that I see this »Launched Cyril Lignac. Mercotte also pointed out that she had never seen anyone react like that on this show (which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year).



” I’m hallucinating “, Dropped Mercotte in front of the trash.” We can’t let this go She added. And Margaux was logically eliminated. The candidate, who since the beginning of the show says to herself ” whole and impulsive “Tried an explanation:” When I do something that I don’t like, it gets on my nerves… it just popped up, and when it’s like that, I don’t think anymore. It’s my temper “. But obviously, nothing helped.

“I thought my cake had been in the fridge for at least an hour”

Emmanuel Macron’s pastry chef, exceptional guest of the evening, Christelle Brua, invited the candidates to never let go and present something, no matter what.





The contestant later confessed that she had actually got lost in her timing. ” In fact, we don’t know how much time has passed or how much we have left. I had finished my cake. It’s a designer cake that I make eleven times a week, I master it perfectly. I was 3000% confident, I could have done it with my eyes closed. I put my cake in the fridge and did something else, put my countertop away, prepared my decorative elements. I thought my cake had been in the fridge for at least an hour, when it had only been 20 minutes. I misunderstood what Marie said (Portolano, the presenter, editor’s note). Obviously, the cake collapsed. I wanted to quickly put it back in the fridge, but in the meantime, another cake had been placed in my fridge and mine did not fit. I asked for help but everyone was in a panic. It annoyed me. I said, “Forget it, there is nothing more to do anyway!” And I threw it away. », She told Télé-Loisirs.

For the best pastry chef, there is therefore only one northern candidate left: the Dunkirk Nicolas, who did not shine and saved his place on the wire.



