The OnePlus 9RT isn’t for us, but you won’t regret it

OnePlus has just formalized the OnePlus 9RT. Let’s take a closer look at its novelties knowing that this smartphone will not be marketed in France.

OnePlus has just presented a brand new smartphone, as we are used to at this time of year. However, there won’t be a OnePlus 9T this year. In any case, not in Europe or America. OnePlus focused on the Indian market, the Chinese brand is having difficulty producing its smartphones this year. It is affected, like everyone else, by shortages which cause significant delays.

A OnePlus 9RT far from a significant change

So we’ve just discovered the OnePlus 9RT, but it’s not for us. In 2021, we will have to be satisfied with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2. This does not prevent us from taking a closer look at what OnePlus has presented. This new OnePlus 9RT improves its performance, camera and screen.

It is also the first smartphone OnePlus has swapped its home interface for Android 12 and its custom interface Color OS 12. Because since the merger of the teams, OnePlus and Oppo have the same software.





This OnePlus 9RT is a minor update to the OnePlus 9. Do not expect a generation jump, we are very far from it. The new OnePlus 9RT comes with an AMOLED E4 panel made by Samsung with a size of 6.62 inches and FullHD + definition in 20: 9 format. The panel supports HDR10 + and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, able to go down to 10 Hz if necessary.

Inside, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, common to most high-end mobiles of 2021. It will be accompanied by versions with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as 128 or 256 GB with UFS 3.1 for storage. . In terms of cooling, OnePlus explains that this 9RT offers a 59% larger heat sink compared to the OnePlus 9. An increase which, according to the brand’s data, improves cooling by 20%.

For the battery, we have 4500mAh of capacity and 65W wired fast charging. There’s no shortage of additions like an in-display fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos compatible stereo speakers, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

For the photographic part, the main sensor is 50 megapixels, it is a Sony IMX766 sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture lens and optical stabilization. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle and a third 2-megapixel macro sensor. As you may have noticed, the OnePlus 9RT loses the Hasselblad seal and is somewhat behind what is offered on the OnePlus 9.

It will be sold from 443 euros HT up to 510 euros HT. These are the Chinese tariffs which have been converted into euros, to this must be added transport costs and various taxes. In short, we will not regret it.