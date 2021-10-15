The Paris Bourse continues in the green

The Paris Bourse rallied the threshold of 6,700 points on Friday, despite an acceleration in inflation stronger than expected in France, taking advantage of optimism in Asian markets and the positive closing of Wall Street.

At 9:26 am, the CAC 40 index rose 0.60% to 6,725.60 points after two clearly positive sessions on Thursday (+ 1.33%) and Wednesday (+ 0.75%).

“The earnings season has started in the best possible way” and “macroeconomic data has generally reassured investors,” notes Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.

Nevertheless, “the risks which still weigh on the markets, such as inflationary pressures, the slowdown in China as well as divergences in monetary policies, could lead to a surge in volatility”, warns the expert.

On Thursday, investors welcomed good results from the banking sector and good macroeconomic news from the United States.

Producer prices rose less than expected in September despite strong increases in energy and food prices, and weekly jobless claims fell much more than expected.





In France, consumer prices rose by 2.2% over one year in September, i.e. 0.1 point more than what the National Institute of Statistics had indicated in a first estimate published on the 30th. September.

In addition, the number of business creations in France fell by 1.5% in September compared to August.

OVHcloud on the rise for its IPO

For its first listing, the share of the French champion of cloud computing OVHcloud was trading (+ 6.75% to 19.70 euros) well above its IPO price set at 18.50 euros.

FDJ does not convince

The title FDJ lost 1.91% to 43.60 euros. La Française des jeux, privatized at the end of 2019, continued on “good momentum” in the third quarter with a level of stakes up 4% compared to 2020 and said it was confident in achieving its annual objectives.

ADP goes up

The ADP share rose 1.68% to 114.68 euros. Paris airport traffic ran out of steam in September, falling to half that of the same month of 2019, even though it doubled year on year.

Sodexo and Accor are negotiating

The collective catering group Sodexo (+ 1.14% to 77.98 euros) has started discussions on the sale of the famous Parisian cabaret the Lido with the hotel giant Accor (+ 1.44% to 31.66 euros) but those – these have not yet succeeded.

