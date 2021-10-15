The Peugeot 308 arrives in dealerships: radical proportions

We are very clearly arriving at a critical phase in the automotive industry: too early for electrics for certain manufacturers, and almost too late for thermal. While competitor Renault is preparing an unprecedented electric Mégane which will make the transition to the current model, while Volkswagen is maintaining the Golf alongside the new ID family, Peugeot has chosen a very different strategy: let’s keep the 308, and nothing else. The big technical constraint of this choice is that it is necessary to have a platform to do everything: for thermal, but also for the rechargeable hybrid. The electric will come later on a possible e-308, scheduled for 2023, but which we do not know much about at the moment.







In the meantime, the manufacturer must therefore do without electric on the C segment, since the 3008 does not offer it either. The new 308 builds on other strengths, such as its particularly muscular design. This long bonnet (which could suggest that it houses a six-cylinder in-line) and this remote driving position would almost make one think of the previous BMW 1 Series. The disadvantage of this long bonnet is a useful space on board less than that of the cars. most livable compacts.







This 308 remains in a relatively dynamic register on the road, but no longer creates surprises as its predecessor did. The lioness takes over the platform of the 308 II in an evolved and refined version.

Competition







Volkswagen Golf: the Golf maintains its position as the European top seller in the category and continues to perform well in key markets, starting with Germany. And this, despite an eighth generation considered “down” in certain areas, such as perceived quality. The Golf remains however the scarecrow with an impressive panel of engines, starting from the small three cylinders, to the 2.0 turbo of 330 ch of the R, while passing by the hybrids and the diesels. In this regard, the 308 can hardly compete, especially since the French is now as expensive, even more expensive than its rival.







Opel Astra: the new generation of Astra, cousin of the Peugeot 308, has a serious blow to play where Peugeot suffers from an image deficit. The two cars should thus be complementary in Europe. In France, the Astra is more accessible than the 308 but probably less oriented towards dynamism. It doesn’t benefit from the 225 hp hybrid either.







Ford Focus: of an older design, and not available in full hybrid / PHEV, the Focus is however opposed to the 308 in terms of driving, the American having always been an excellent student in this area, all the more so as Ecoboost petrol units have a good reputation overall. The compact, produced in Germany, has also just benefited from a major restyling which focuses on the technological part, in progress and not really far from that of the 308.

The product sheet

Dimensions

Length : 4.36 meters

: 4.36 meters Width : 1.85 meter

: 1.85 meter Height : 1.44 meter

: 1.44 meter Trunk volume : 412 liters (thermal)

Motorizations

Gasoline





1.2 110 hp, manual transmission only.

1.2 130 hp, manual or automatic EAT8.

Diesel

1.5 BlueHDI 130 hp, manual or automatic EAT8.

Hybrid

1.6 180 hp, automatic transmission.

1.6 225 hp, automatic transmission.

Price