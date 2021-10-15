The Queen of England Elizabeth II criticizes those “who speak, but do not act” against global warming

Usually very civilized, Elizabeth II came out of her reserve during a speech in the Welsh Parliament yesterday. Okay, the conversation was private, only picked up by a microphone that was left on. But still, a few world leaders took it for their rank by the 95-year-old monarch.

At the end of her speech, she told Speaker of Parliament Elin Jones: “Amazing, isn’t it? I’ve heard of the COP… I still don’t know who’s coming. No idea. The queen could have left it there, without anyone really knowing what she was complaining about. But the bottom of his thought was quickly clarified: “We only know people who don’t come… It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t act. “





Several world leaders have still not confirmed their presence at the COP26, which is to be held in early November in Glasgow and promises to be crucial in the fight against climate change. This is notably the case of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prince William against space tourism

The British royal family has already demonstrated its commitment to the fight against climate change on several occasions. Prince William spoke in particular on Thursday, asking “more than fine words” and criticizing the race for space tourism, the day after William Shatner’s short trip aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

The Duke of Cambridge believed that “the greatest brains and minds in this world [devraient] above all to try to repair this planet ”. Asked by Elin Jones about this rare attack by a member of royalty, criticized across the Channel, Elizabeth II just smiled: “Yes, I read [des choses] on that ”.