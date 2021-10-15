the reasons for Messi’s rant against arbitration

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Lionel Messi is already not the type to express himself much after a meeting, so when the Pulga tackles a referee publicly after a match, it is bound to be the event. On the side of Argentina, we quickly mentioned the rant of Messi, who clearly denounced the arbitration during the narrow victory against Peru. “The referee does the same every time he directs us, it seems he does it on purpose,” said the Pulga on Instagram.

Contentious decisions and too much interruption

Quickly, the Argentinian media tried to decipher the reasons for Messi’s anger. With already three contentious decisions during the match. The first is a goal from Christian Romero, who was ultimately refused with the help of VAR. The second is a possible fault by the Peruvian goalkeeper on Lautaro Martinez, not sanctioned with a penalty. The third is the penalty awarded to the Peruvian, and ultimately missed, which also earned the goalkeeper Martinez a red card.

But beyond these three contentious actions which caused tension, Messi would especially criticize the overall behavior of Mr. Sampaio, the referee of the match. Messi would not particularly appreciate the tendency of the referee to endlessly interrupt the match to whistle fouls. The referee intervened 32 times during the match, including 20 for Peruvian fouls. This only gave rise to two yellow cards for the opponents of the Albiceleste.



