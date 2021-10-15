The renewed interest in equities is confirmed



INTEREST IN THE SHARES IS CONFIRMED

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected in the green and European stock markets rose mid-session on Friday as investors regained appetite for risky assets after the successful start of earnings releases in the United States and economic indicators deemed reassuring.

Futures on major New York indices are signaling an opening up 0.42% for the Dow Jones, 0.32% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 0.26% for the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 recorded Thursday its largest percentage increase in a session since early March (+ 1.69%) after a series of better than expected results, the decline in weekly jobless claims to the lowest in 19 months and the slowdown producer prices.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.34% to 6,708.12 points around 11:00 GMT after peaking at 6,727.73, its best level since September 7. In London, the FTSE 100 takes 0.26% and in Frankfurt, the Dax is up 0.23%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 0.33%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.36% and the Stoxx 600 0.28%, the highest since September 23.

The latter is currently showing an increase of 2.17% over the week as a whole and barring a trend reversal, it should therefore record its best weekly performance since mid-March.

Investors are leaving aside fears related to inflation and monetary policies for the moment to favor the marked improvement in the results of listed companies and signals deemed reassuring about the economic situation in the United States.

The ratification by US President Joe Biden of the law raising the US debt ceiling is also helping to improve general sentiment.

The upcoming session will be animated, among other things, by the figures for retail sales in the United States in September, at 12:30 GMT, and the American consumer confidence index of the University of Michigan at 14:00 GMT.





VALUES IN EUROPE

In Europe, the increase is benefiting the vast majority of sectors, starting with that of banks after the better than expected results published in the last few days by several big American names. The compartment’s Stoxx index rose 1.49% and in Paris, Societe Generale (+ 2.47%), BNP Paribas (+ 2.01%) and Crédit Agricole (+ 1.84%) are among the head of the CAC 40.

The star of the day on the Parisian market remains OVHcloud, whose share is trading 7.03% above its IPO price for its first trading session.

On the downside, Pearson fell 12.02% after explaining that the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on university enrollments in the United States had contributed to the 9% drop in turnover in this market over the first nine months of the year.

RATE The yield on ten-year US Treasuries started to rise again after three sessions of decline, rising to 1.5458%, a gain of more than two basis points.

In European bond markets, the German ten-year regains just under a point to -0.17% after losing more than five on Thursday and the French climbs back to 0.17%, but both remain below the highs five months affected earlier this week amid fears of “stagflation”.

CHANGES

The dollar is virtually unchanged against the other major currencies (-0.05%) but is heading for its first weekly decline since the beginning of September.

The euro climbed back to around $ 1.1610 and the yen reduced its losses somewhat after falling to its lowest level in three years against the greenback at the start of the day.

On the cryptocurrency side, bitcoin is up another 3% after briefly hitting $ 60,000 for the first time since April.

OIL

The oil market remains on an upward trend, still supported by favorable fundamentals between tension on supply and growth in demand.

Brent gains 0.85% to 84.71 dollars a barrel after a three-year high of 85.1 and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) takes 0.8% to 81.96 dollars after a peak at 82.3, the highest since 2014.

Both should earn more than 3% for the week.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)