the scenarios for Sébastien Ogier to win the title of world champion during the Rally of Spain

He could win an eighth title in the World Rally Championship (WRC), from Sunday, October 17, during the Rally of Spain. In case of victory this weekend, Sébastien Ogier could approach the record of another well-known Sébastien, Sébastien Loeb. But before thinking of the podium, he will have to rule out his last British rival Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

For the moment, Ogier (190 points) is 24 steps ahead of Evans (166). To be titled at the end of this 11th round out of 12 this season, Ogier must be 30 points ahead of his pursuer, the maximum that a driver can score in a rally. This will be the case under several scenarios.

Ogier wins the rally and the Power Stage

In this case, the Gapençais would grant himself 30 points (25 points for victory in the rally and 5 points for the Power Stage), he will then be titled, regardless of Evans’ result (who even if he is 2nd in the rally and 2nd in the Power Stage does not will pocket only 22 points).

Back on tarmac this week for @RallyRACC, with very beautiful stages ahead. Really looking forward to starting this weekend – Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) October 13, 2021

Ogier finishes ahead of Evans and increases his lead by 6 points or more

In this case, Ogier will have to finish for example 2nd (18 points) and Evans 5th (10 points). Or: Ogier finished 2nd (18 points) and won the Power Stage when Evans finished 3rd (15 points) and 4th in the Power Stage.

Ogier finishes with 6 points minimum and Evans finishes out of points

This scenario is certainly the most complicated. Because Evans would have to give up and Ogier finished 7th in the rally (6 points). Or that Evans gives up and Ogier finishes 10th in the rally (1 point) and wins the Power Stage (5 points).





In these cases, even in the event of equality of points at the end of the season, it is Ogier who would be titled. Because when two drivers are tied, it is the victories obtained that decide between them. The French, already winner of four rallies, would then be immune to such a situation.

On the other hand, if Evans wins in Spain, he can overtake the French in the championship, offering a new equation to be solved at the rally of Monza in Italy (19-21 November). Evans is, in any case, the only one who can deprive Ogier of the title. Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), Finland’s Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) and Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai) have already been eliminated from the title race.