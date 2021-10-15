the situation worsens, evacuations continue

The eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries continues, pushing hundreds of residents to abandon threatened areas. According to experts, the Cumbre Vieja volcano could continue to spew lava in the weeks or even months to come.

At night, the images of the volcano erupting Cumbre Vieja, on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), could mesmerize us with the beauty of the colors. But during the day, the volcano raises the anguish of the inhabitants of the island, who discover a little more the ravages. Houses are buried under the weight of the lava while others are spared, but quickly become inaccessible. A total of 6,000 people have been evacuated, but the moves continue and residents want to avoid the nightmare.

With the help of the firefighters, the inhabitants of the island of La Palma put an entire life in trucks without knowing if they will ever return. “We are nothing. We spend our life taking our heads over nothing, nonsense. We think about material things, but this volcano will leave us nothing“, testifies Daniela, in tears, who has lived on the island for more than thirty years.