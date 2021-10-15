the suspect is a former professional boxer

INFO BFMTV – According to our information, the suspect placed in police custody in the investigation into the death of a septuagenarian in Agde, is a former boxer. He is known for neurological disorders.

The man taken into police custody Thursday in the investigation into the murder of a septuagenarian discovered beheaded at her home in Agde, in Hérault, is a former professional boxer. According to information from BFMTV, he is known to suffer from neurological disorders.

Thursday evening, the investigation had made rapid progress with the placement in police custody of this 51-year-old man. The premeditation of this crime was retained, elements suggesting it, indicated the prosecutor of Béziers.

The suspect worked for the victim

The arrest of this suspect took place less than 24 hours after the macabre discovery made in this Agde pavilion. The pensioner, a 77-year-old former schoolteacher, had been living alone in her home since her husband’s death two years ago. His body was found beheaded. The entrance door to the pavilion was not locked, only the exterior gate was closed.





The investigators relied in particular on CCTV images while cameras had been installed outside but also inside the home of the septuagenarian. Another element made it possible to direct the police officers of the PJ of Montpellier. A credit card was stolen from the docile of the victim, a card which allowed a withdrawal of 1,000 euros.

The suspect is also known to neighbors. “I saw him that a few times, he was trimming the hedges but I never discussed with him, but he actually worked here”, testifies Francis. André, another neighbor of the victim, assures us that the man had not come for a year.