the tense exchange between Wilder and Fury at the end of the fight

A tense discussion took place between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury after their fight in Las Vegas. The first told the second that he will “never respect”, according to images unveiled on Thursday.

These images of Top Rank Boxing did not emerge until five days after the epic fight. After sending Deontay Wilder to the mat to snatch a second victory in three duels on Saturday, Tyson Fury went to see him. But he was received by his opponent, still marked by the blows received, with these words translating a certain aversion: “No love”.

“Forget about love, there is respect,” retorted Tyson Fury. “You were fairly beaten up tonight. And that’s it. I respect you because I’m a man,” resumed the Gypsy King.

“He lost like a man”

But Deontay Wilder didn’t care about the heavyweight champion. “I will not respect you, I will not respect you,” hammered the American. Before driving the point home: “I will never respect you”.





“Don’t be a sore loser, you lost on a regular basis,” said Tyson Fury, who then turned to Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder. “Look, I’ve never cheated in my whole life. I played honestly. He hates me, I don’t know why. But let me tell you he lost like a man tonight. . He knocked me down three times, I had to knock him down four times, “concluded the British colossus.

“I am the greatest fighter of my time”

At the end of a daunting clash, which will go down in boxing annals, Tyson Fury won in the 11th round. He went for the victory by yet another right hook, in the ring of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is how Fury, 33 years old and still unbeaten in 32 fights (one draw), once again dominated Wilder for their third clash in almost three years, after the draw that separated them in December 2018 and his resounding victory in February 2020, which allowed him to snatch the champion’s belt.

“I’m the greatest fighter of my time,” said Tyson Fury, refusing to compare himself to the greatest boxers in history. While still placing himself “at the top of the pile”.