the trial of Egyptian police officers suspended indefinitely

The trial in absentia of four Egyptian police officers accused of the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in 2016 in Cairo was suspended sine die when it opened Thursday in Rome.

In January 2016, 28-year-old Giulio Regeni was abducted by strangers and his body was found tortured and excruciatingly mutilated a few days later in the suburbs of the Egyptian capital. This student was researching unions in Egypt, a very sensitive subject in that country.

The charges against the four male members of the National Security – General Tareq Saber, Colonels Aser Kamal and Hicham Helmi and Commander Magdi Cherif – range from kidnapping to conspiracy to commit murder and inflict grievous bodily harm.

Meeting in a secure room in Rebibbia prison in Rome where Mafia trials generally take place, the court found after seven hours of hearing that it was impossible to prosecute: by virtue of the law, in fact, the four men must have been officially informed of the procedure against them.

However, Egypt has always refused to provide their contact details to the Italian courts. Which cannot therefore prove that the officers voluntarily evaded their obligation to appear.

During a preliminary hearing in May, a magistrate had nevertheless estimated that the media coverage of this case had allowed the four defendants to be informed, sending them to justice.





The case is now going back to the investigating magistrate who will have to ensure the means to notify the defendants of their implication, explained to AFP a defense lawyer appointed.

– A bitter taste” –

“The decision leaves a bitter taste,” responded Claudio Francavilla, from the NGO Human Rights Watch. “But it must be respected. It shows what a fair trial is, which could never happen in Egypt today,” he told AFP.

“It’s a setback, but we are not giving up,” said Alessandra Ballerini, lawyer for the Regeni family, quoted by the Ansa press agency.

In a symbolic gesture of support for the Regeni family, the services of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had announced, the day before the trial, that the government was acting as a civil party.

According to Italian investigators, Egyptian secret service agents “tortured [l’étudiant] for days by inflicting burns, kicks, punches and using bladed weapons and sticks “, before killing him. A thesis strongly rejected by Cairo.

They identified five suspects in 2018, all members of the intelligence services. The Italian public prosecutor’s office, which had closed the file of one of the five suspects, believes that the student died of respiratory failure caused by the blows carried by Commander Cherif.

Constantly trampling, the affair has long poisoned relations between Cairo and Rome, Italy regularly accusing the Egyptian authorities of not cooperating, or even of leading Italian investigators towards false leads.