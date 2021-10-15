The values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe: OVHcloud, ADP, Axa …



PARIS, October 15 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

* OVHCLOUD OVH.PA goes public on Friday after confirming the choice of an IPO price of 18.50 euros per share, the bottom of the initial range.

* RIO TINTO RIO.L RIO.AX lowered its forecast for iron ore volume sales on Friday due to the delay in work on a new deposit in Australia. The title listed in Sydney lost nearly 1%.





* HUGO BOSS BOSSn.DE gained 3.4% in pre-market trading after quarterly results above expectations and a further increase in its forecasts for the year as a whole.

* PEARSON PSON.L said it was on track to meet market expectations for annual results, despite the expected negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the higher education market in the United States.

* ADP ADP.PA announced Thursday that it welcomed a total of 18.0 million passengers in September across the network of airports it manages, an increase of 8.7 million over one year.

* AXA AXAF.PA announced Thursday the launch of a plan to fight deforestation, including an investment of 1.5 billion euros for sustainable forest management.

* FDJ FDJ.PA confirmed Thursday its forecasts for this year of a turnover of 2.2 billion euros and an Ebitda margin rate greater than or equal to 22%.

* DANONE DANO.PA – Davy Research has lowered its recommendation to “neutral” from “outperformance”.

* GECINA CFCP.PA – Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation to “buy” against “neutral” and increased its price target to 139.70 euros against 133.70 euros.

