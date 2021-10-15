More

    The values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe: OVHcloud, ADP, Axa …

    (Photo credits: ovh cloud -)

    PARIS, October 15 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

    * OVHCLOUD OVH.PA goes public on Friday after confirming the choice of an IPO price of 18.50 euros per share, the bottom of the initial range.

    * RIO TINTO RIO.L RIO.AX lowered its forecast for iron ore volume sales on Friday due to the delay in work on a new deposit in Australia. The title listed in Sydney lost nearly 1%.


    * HUGO BOSS BOSSn.DE gained 3.4% in pre-market trading after quarterly results above expectations and a further increase in its forecasts for the year as a whole.

    * PEARSON PSON.L said it was on track to meet market expectations for annual results, despite the expected negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the higher education market in the United States.

    * ADP ADP.PA announced Thursday that it welcomed a total of 18.0 million passengers in September across the network of airports it manages, an increase of 8.7 million over one year.

    * AXA AXAF.PA announced Thursday the launch of a plan to fight deforestation, including an investment of 1.5 billion euros for sustainable forest management.

    * FDJ FDJ.PA confirmed Thursday its forecasts for this year of a turnover of 2.2 billion euros and an Ebitda margin rate greater than or equal to 22%.

    * DANONE DANO.PA – Davy Research has lowered its recommendation to “neutral” from “outperformance”.

    * GECINA CFCP.PA – Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation to “buy” against “neutral” and increased its price target to 139.70 euros against 133.70 euros.

    (Written by Claude Chendjou and Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)


