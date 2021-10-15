this Belgian reality show to make a baby with a stranger …

Make a child with someone they don’t know … That’s the amazing concept of a new TV show. The latter is already controversial!

Ik wil een kind / I want a child: lconcept of reality TV show

This new reality TV show called “Ik wil een kind” (“I want a child”) will be broadcast from Monday 18 October on the private channel of the Flemish community of Belgium VTM. But what exactly is the concept? Strangers will meet in order to have a baby together to create a family and raise the child.





Among the participants, we will find singles, but also couples who cannot have children together for medical or social reasons. The goal of this show is therefore not to meet love, as is the case for many reality TV programs, because the candidates will not necessarily get into a relationship before having a child!

A show that is already controversial

If a similar program called “Strangers Making Babies” already exists across the Channel, the one that will arrive very soon in Belgium is not unanimous. To explain her choice of show, Sylvia De Doncker, the spokesperson for VTM said: “Many people choose conscious co-parenting, even if it is not obvious. Those who do or are considering it currently face a lack of information, guidance and support. ”

“With this program, VTM wants to draw attention to this shortcoming and offer an alternative. They receive the necessary advice from psychologists, specialists, lawyers and doctors in order to guarantee the well-being of the child”, she then added. But not everyone hears it the same way and Benjamin Dalle, the Flemish Minister for Youth has published on Twitter : “Having a child is not the same as finding a home or a partner. The best interests of the child must always come first “. It remains to be seen how viewers react to the broadcast of this program …

