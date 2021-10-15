this joke that Antoine de Caunes made to José Garcia and which could have gone wrong (VIDEO)

On the set of C to you, Antoine de Caunes returned to the way he had “martyred“José Garcia for years in Nowhere else. He made particular reference to a joke which marked his accomplice … and which almost went wrong.
Antoine de Caunes opens up in his new work called Personal. He mentions in particular his relationship with his partner Daphné Roulier. “I watch her face the storms with the determination of an Ulysses, advancing like a valiant little soldier in the face of all the adversities that a woman encounters in the middle of her life: the passage of time, male condescension, a profession whose exercise is reduced like the skin of sorrow, the worry of not finding its place in social play, the violence of professional relationships, the whims of health, those of a growing child, loyalty to principles, to an attitude – in short, to a moral“, he writes. A passage which moved Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine who received him, this Thursday, October 14, in C to you.
Antoine de Caunes has “martyred“José Garcia
The host asked her guest where he was with his jokes with his accomplice Jose garcia. He had made him a joke of which he alone has the secret, during an event however not very happy, the funeral of Philippe Gildas. “Special dedication to Antoine de Caunes for this hilarious speech and for telling me that the dress code was ‘white’. I got screwed again “, had indicated, handsome player, the actor of The truth if I lie on Twitter. On the set of France 5, the host confided that he had “martyred“for years his accomplice on the set of Nowhere else. “I really took advantage of the situation. And every time I could trap him live, I would go “, he confessed. He came back to one anecdote in particular. Facing the novelist Frédéric Dard, the two men encamped drunken monks. “And I had served what must have been a classic brandy, but it was a gut, an atrocious thing. He drank it dry. He’s an actor who acts.”, he had fun. Before adding, sheepishly: “He really almost stayed there”. A first joke that was the beginning for the two men of a long series “more or less fine jokes”.
The ball is in the actor’s court
At the request of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, Antoine de Caunes stressed that he was the last to have trapped his sidekick. “The last bullet is me. It’s Gildas’ funeral “, he found without a hint of apprehension. Now he waits “firm footing“José Garcia’s revenge.