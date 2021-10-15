Three things to know about OVH, the French unicorn who is storming the stock market

Posted on Oct 15, 2021, 11:01 AMUpdated Oct 15, 2021, 11:41 AM

The French champion of online computing (cloud computing) is taking its first steps on the Paris Stock Exchange. Steps that its emblematic founder, Octave Klaba, would like to take giant steps to compete with Gafam and consolidate its position as the European number 1 in the sector.

OVHcloud is counting on this IPO to generate confidence and gain market share, in particular by attracting large groups.

1. The founder Octave Klaba controls the company but intends to sell shares

OVHcloud raised 350 million euros through the creation of new shares, based on the offer price, set at 18.50 euros. An operation which should make it possible to finance the growth of the company and values ​​the French unicorn nearly 3.5 billion euros. In the first exchanges, the OVH Groupe share gained more than 5% on Friday morning.

Its founder and chairman of the board, Octave Klaba, together with his family owns a very large majority of the shares in the company, which he shares with members of his family and the American funds KKR and TowerBrook Capital present since.

The Franco-Polish entrepreneur, whose fortune is estimated at nearly 2.5 billion euros, has informed that the historic shareholders intend to sell part of their shares, while retaining an important position in the capital. The gross proceeds from the sale of these securities amount to approximately € 50 million but may be increased to a maximum of € 115 million, in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option.





2. OVH expects 25% growth per year

Since 2017, OVHcloud has posted double-digit growth with revenue up 11% on average (+ 13% between 2018 and 2019; + 9% between 2019 and 2020 and + 12% on an adjusted basis between the 9 first months of fiscal year 2020 and those of 2021) During the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, OVHcloud estimated to have achieved a turnover of between 655 and 665 million euros. According to the IPO document, its EBITDA (gross operating surplus) is 38 to 40%, or between 249 and 264 million euros. The OVH group also benefited from bank refinancing to the tune of 920 million euros on July 13, 2021.

In 2021-2022, turnover is expected to increase by 10 to 15% compared to the previous year, indicated OVHcloud, which intends to increase its organic growth to around 25% per year by 2025. ” OVHcloud will seek to achieve these growth objectives by maintaining its adjusted EBITDA margin in line with that of 2020, ”said the company, which does not plan to distribute a dividend in the medium term.

3. A booming but very competitive cloud market

Boosted by containment and demand for computer servers, companies spent more globally in 2020 with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and their “cloud computing” competitors than with equipment and hardware manufacturers. software (servers, routers, etc.). A dynamic that brings the cloud market to 130 billion dollars (+ 30% in one year) in the world, according to Synergy Research, a specialized market research institute.

In Europe, if this market weighed only 6 billion euros in 2017, it now represents more than 20 billion euros annually. But “at the same time, European cloud providers grew their revenues, but their market share fell from 26% to 16%, driven down by the rise of Amazon, Microsoft and Google,” Synergy writes. Research. When OVHcloud earns $ 1 in revenue, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft earn $ 68 and $ 30 in additional revenue, respectively.