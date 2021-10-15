Torcy: Peugeot Nomblot Le Creusot & Montceau «Montceau News

The Peugeot Nomblot dealerships in Le Creusot and Montceau-les-Mines once again collaborated with the Vaison workshops for the launch of the new Peugeot 308.

The appointment given in Torcy, on the Vaison site, hundreds of people took part in this event, welcomed by the Miss Burgundy 2020 and 2021, Lou-Anne Lorphelin and Chloé Galissi.

The director of the Montceau and Le Creusot sites, Thomas Duvernay, thanked Christophe Vaison for this successful collaboration. The teams had put the small dishes in the big ones… Indeed, the show was well organized and nothing was missing: all the collaborators were busy so that the reception was going smoothly, the Miss Bourgogne shared and posed for the photos with the admirers. , the graffiti artist Snare produced a fresco in the color of the 308,… Outside, the smoke machine, the projectors, created the atmosphere of the evening.

T. Duvernay explains the presence of the misses and the choice of location: “the Burgundy misses, a symbol of elegance, just like this distinguished new model, with a move upmarket, new lines, which also has all the features of elegance and, at Vaison for the sporty side ”. Indeed, the 308 has what it takes under the hood to show its dynamism and its strength of character by using a set of innovative technologies for efficient and efficient driving comfort.

JL Pradines