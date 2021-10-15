Tour de France 2022: discover the route of the 8th stage between Dole in the Jura and Lausanne

The 8th stage of the Tour de France 2022 will start from Dole, on Saturday July 9, to arrive in Lausanne in Switzerland, i.e. 184 km. The route was revealed this Thursday by Christian Prudhomme, the director of the event. An outline of which France Bleu Besançon revealed to you on September 6.

After leaving Copenhagen on July 1, a long passage through the North of France, Belgium and an incursion into Lorraine, the Tour will take the Jura roads for the fifth time in eight years. It will cross Arbois, already visited among others in 2014 and 2019, Champagnole (arrival city of the penultimate stage 2020), or even Les Rousses (arrival in 2017).

Dole is hosting the Tour for the fourth time, after 1939, 1992 and 2017. The year 2022 is not chosen by chance: the Jura city will celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Louis Pasteur. As for Lausanne, stage city for the 6th time, it is one of the world capitals of sport since the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, is based there.

“Violent Effort Specialists” Will Be Served

The Jura stage comes between a new arrival at La Planche-des-Belles-Filles, at the “Super Planche” itself, which promises to be memorable, and the first alpine stage. This is not where it goes “to decide between climbers” warns Christian Prudhomme, but the director of the Tour de France still announces a “new short and steep climb offered to specialists in violent efforts “.

The last pedal strokes in Lausanne promise to be spectacular: the climb begins at kilometer 179 with an average percentage of 6.6. It ends with a springboard that leads to the Olympic Stadium with a portion of” one kilometer up to 12% slope.

The arrival in Lausanne of the 8th stage of the Tour de France 2022, part of Dole.

The Tour 2022 is also the Women’s Tour de France which is making a remarkable comeback in Eastern France with a stage in Franche-Comté, on July 31, between Lure and the (Super) Planche-des-Belles- Girls in Haute-Saône.





The official map of the Tour de France 2022

Discover the route of the 21 stages of the 2022 Grande Boucle.

The 2022 Tour de France route.

