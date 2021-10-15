Towards a return on 6,700 points for the Cac 40, American retail sales in justice of the peace, Morning meeting

After an indecisive start to the week, the appetite for risky assets seems to have made a comeback thanks to a good start to the season with results on both sides of the Atlantic. Friday’s session looks good, but the true trend will depend on the quarterly performance of Goldman Sachs and September US retail sales statistics, which will be released in the early afternoon.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 had its best session since March on Thursday, supported by profits exceeding expectations of several large banks, by the decline in weekly jobless claims, which fell below the threshold of 300,000 for the first time since March 2020 , as well as by the lower than expected increase in producer prices.

The stagflation debate is not settled

Asian markets followed suit this morning, with a gain of 1.8% for the Japanese Nikkei 225 and more than 1% for the Hang Seng in Hong Kong. The Chinese CSI 300, for its part, wiped out its initial losses following information from the Bloomberg agency according to which Beijing had asked the country’s major banks to ease the conditions for granting mortgages in the face of contagion fears of the crisis in the sector after the setbacks at Evergrande.

Strong corporate results tempered fears of slower growth induced by soaring energy prices and strain on supply chains. However, the debate about the risk of stagflation is not yet settled. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard has put the likelihood of persistent inflationary pressures at 50%. A prognosis shared by officials from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, for whom the price surge is far from transitory.





D-day for OVHcloud

The development of retail sales across the Atlantic will be particularly watched after disappointing employment figures over the past two months, the end of federal aid for the unemployed and rising costs of raw materials. In addition, the quarterly results of certain distribution players reflect weak demand. A finding that could also appear on the occasion of the first estimate of the consumer confidence index, as established by the University of Michigan, for the month of October.

OVHcloud debuted on the stock market on Friday at an IPO price of 18.50 euros per share, ie at the bottom of the initial range. Based on that price, the market capitalization stands at around 3.5 billion euros, making it the biggest IPO of the year.

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) announced reported a 5% growth in its business to 529 million euros in the third quarter, while its stakes rose 4% to 4.5 billion euros. The group has confirmed its outlook for the 2021 financial year, for a turnover of 2.2 billion euros, on a stake base of around 18.8 billion euros and a rate of EBITDA margin (gross operating surplus) ” greater than or equal to At 22%.

Among analysts’ notes, Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on Gecina from “neutral” to “buy” and its target price of 133.70 to 139.70 euros.



