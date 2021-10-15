TP-Link RE650 repeater test: wifi 5 has not said its last word

To evaluate the performance of the repeater from TP-Link, we repeated the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals from the Netgear RAX200 router to which we connected a laptop PC via an adapter to the 2.5 Gb / s socket. In order to measure the speeds, we transferred a 4.73 GB file (a disk image) from the first laptop PC to a second equipped with an Intel AX200 6 wifi chip, but also to a stationary desktop PC upstairs connected with a Gigabyte GC-WBAX200 PCIe card, also with the Intel AX200 chip, but with an external antenna.

The router is positioned at a corner of the housing, the repeater plugged into a socket 15 cm from the floor almost in the middle of the latter. We take a measurement at 1 m which gives us the optimal flow rates (point 2), another in a room about 5 m from the repeater with a load-bearing wall opposite the router (point 4), a third measurement on the PC fixed upstairs through a concrete floor (point 3), and the last measurement upstairs as well, but above the first room where the router’s flow rates are lowest (point 5).