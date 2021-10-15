TP-Link RE650 repeater test: wifi 5 has not said its last word

The TP-Link RE650 has four antennas that can be folded out on a very large rectangular block 16.5 cm high. Once these antennas are deployed, it measures almost 8 inches high and 5 inches wide. You might as well provide room to accommodate it, because once plugged into its electrical outlet, it occupies 5.5 cm in depth.
With 400 g, his weight is at the level of his measurements. Fortunately, TP-Link has equipped its RE650 with an E-type plug (phase, neutral and earth) to properly maintain it in the mains. Note that it has two earth plugs in order to connect the repeater both upwards and downwards.
The RE650 is equipped with a Gigabit RJ45 socket on its left edge in order to connect a PC or connect it directly to the box to act as an access point. A large round button circled with a blue LED triggers the WPS function. Just below, we discover three LEDs also blue to indicate the quality of the connection of the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, as well as the start-up.
Finally, on the right under the lower antenna, there are three buttons: reset, LED (on / off) and start.
In terms of wifi characteristics, this TP-Link manages wifi 5 (802.11ac) with a 2.4 GHz band offering a theoretical speed of 800 Mb / s, while the 5 GHz band offers 1733 Mb / s.
The installation of the TP-Link RE650 repeater can be done in two ways, either via the Tether smartphone app or via the tplinkrepeater.net address via a web interface. First, you must connect the RE650 to a socket relatively close to the box or the router and connect to it via wifi – it will first have the SSID TP-Link_Extender. The app then offers a procedure of a dozen very short steps. The configuration will take 5 min for a person used to this type of installation.
Once the configuration is complete, the Tether application allows you to configure your entire repeater. No need to go through the web interface to adjust the smallest details such as its operating mode, the allocation of IP addresses (DHCP) or the activation of a frequency band. However, some features are only present in the web interface, such as updating the internal software.
You will find the same settings in the web interface, without causing any difficulty for regulars. No parental controls in the program, but simple settings. It is thus possible to authorize access to certain peripherals, as well as to time slots.
To evaluate the performance of the repeater from TP-Link, we repeated the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals from the Netgear RAX200 router to which we connected a laptop PC via an adapter to the 2.5 Gb / s socket. In order to measure the speeds, we transferred a 4.73 GB file (a disk image) from the first laptop PC to a second equipped with an Intel AX200 6 wifi chip, but also to a stationary desktop PC upstairs connected with a Gigabyte GC-WBAX200 PCIe card, also with the Intel AX200 chip, but with an external antenna.
The router is positioned at a corner of the housing, the repeater plugged into a socket 15 cm from the floor almost in the middle of the latter. We take a measurement at 1 m which gives us the optimal flow rates (point 2), another in a room about 5 m from the repeater with a load-bearing wall opposite the router (point 4), a third measurement on the PC fixed upstairs through a concrete floor (point 3), and the last measurement upstairs as well, but above the first room where the router’s flow rates are lowest (point 5).
On the 5 GHz frequency band, the RE650 delivers its full potential with a maximum of 372 Mb / s recorded thanks to our wifi card and its dedicated antenna, or nearly 47 Mb / s on average on our transfer. Even at the furthest point from our home, speeds do not drop below 160 Mb / s, or 20 Mb / s in sending.
The TP-Link is quite simply the fastest repeater we tested on the 5 GHz band, with the Netgear EAX15 limited to 310 Mb / s and the TP-Link RE605x at 315 Mb / s. As a reminder, these two models offer 1200 Mb / s in wifi 6 on the 5 GHz band.
On the 2.4 GHz band, the RE650 is far less up to date. The maximum data rate recorded is 70 Mb / s, or barely 9 Mb / s, at 1 m from the repeater. The only good news is that this flow is maintained at almost all of our measurement points. However, we have identified instabilities in reception with transfers stopping and then resuming for no apparent reason. Thus, on the 2.4 GHz band, the RE650 points to the Netgear EX3110 repeater, whose band is only 300 Mb / s while the RE650 is supposed to deliver 800 Mb / s.