Traditional pantes and matole hunts again authorized

By Odile Faure (with AFP)

Posted on 10/15/2021 9:02 a.m.

Updated 10/15/2021 at 9:40 a.m.

Ministerial decrees authorizing so-called “traditional” hunts were published overnight from Thursday to Friday.

The decrees are dated October 12, 2021, the day before the last Council of Ministers, but the Official Journal published them only on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Hunting for field larks using pantes (nets) and matoles (cages) is again authorized in the departments of Landes, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne and Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

The maximum number of birds hunted is fixed for each department.

The lark hunters will therefore be able to resume their activity this Friday.

An appeal to the Council of State has already been filed by One Voice association which had already thwarted, with the Bird Protection League, the 2020 decree, which had led the Council of State to reverse the authorization given by the ministry and which had led to a demonstration of 17,000 people in Mont- de-Marsan on September 18, 2021.

"It is a decision of the President of the Republic imposed on the Ministers of Ecology", comments the LPO in a press release, while Emmanuel Macron is already accused of several largesse towards hunters to ensure their votes.





For the record, at the beginning of August, the Council of State had canceled several hunting authorizations for crested lapwings, golden plovers, field larks, thrushes and blackbirds with nets (pantes, tenderies) or cages (matoles), judging “that these authorizations issued by the Minister responsible for the environment do not comply with the requirements of European law relating to the protection of birds ”.

Eight orders

In total, eight decrees appeared in the Official Journal on Friday, October 15, authorizing so-called traditional bird hunts by trapping. In addition to the capture of skylarks in the South-West departments, they also authorize “the capture of crested lapwings and golden plovers by means of tenderies with nets” in the Ardennes, and the “tenderie (noose) to thrushes and aux blackbirds ”in the Ardennes.