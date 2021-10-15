TRANSFER. PRO D2. In an attempt to save his season, Agen could break his piggy bank

Pro D2. Vannes and Agen in distress, which teams did worse after six days?Match under tension this Friday evening between Vannes and Agen. The former Top 14 resident challenges Bretons semi-finalists for the 2019/2020 season but in the hard this year with only two points on the clock. The Agenais are not better off with only four points in the money. The vanquished on the Rabine’s lawn will take another blow to the head and might have trouble shifting. On the SUA side, we tried to do an electric shock by laying off Régis Sonnes while Christophe Deylaud left the ship. His departure “sealed the fate of Régis Sonnes, explains Agen president Jean-François Fonteneau via Sud Ouest. He could not on the one hand receive his support and not give him enough leeway on the other hand.“Who will take over especially since Sylvain Mirande, coach of 3/4, would also be on the start. According to Le Petit Bleu, the Agen president would like Deylaud to reconsider his decision. Pro D2. Nothing is going well in Agen! It’s over for Sonnes and Deylaud The Lot-et-Garonnaise formation is looking for a profile outside the club. A man capable of making strong decisions “in a commando logic“. Fonteneau tried to motivate his troops after the debacle against the promoted Narbonne. But it will take more than words to come out of the bottom of the standings. And this, even if the management could call on a mental coach to get the group out. of the disaster. A workforce that could be reinforced by arrivals. Jean-François Fonteneau says he is ready to take on the signing of two or three players: “second or third knives in Top 14 with a return clause “ but also an element capable of making a difference. But no one forgot the Gabriel Ibitoye flop. The Englishman was advertised as an X factor but he never convinced. In the event of a bad choice, the SUA could sink even further into doubt so that relegation to National would be inevitable. For the Petit Bleu, Fonteneau explains that it is “essential to bring new blood. We will have to make an additional investment “. This could be between 700,000 and 1 million euros. ” He is not involved ”: Fonteneau not tender with Gabriel Ibitoye