Trial of the November 13 attacks: “I shout, I shout: ‘Papa is dead! Papa is dead!'”

JUSTICE – The hearings of direct victims or by ricochet of the Bataclan continue. This Thursday, the relatives of Nicolas Classeau, who died in the concert hall, followed one another at the bar, causing a lot of emotion in the hall.

His girlfriend, his mum, his ex-wife, two of his sons, the mum of her third boy, then his dad, took over at the helm. This Thursday, it is a large blended and bereaved family, in tears, who came to testify before the special assize court to pay tribute to Nicolas Classeau, 43, whose life was taken six years ago. Director of the IUT of Marne-la-Vallée, self-taught guitarist, the forty-something was a rock fan and concert lover. On November 13, 2015, it was with Caroline, his girlfriend, that he went to the Bataclan.

“I promise him we’ll be fine”

That evening, Caroline and Nicolas miss the first part of the concert. They arrive around 9 p.m. in the room, have beers and go to the right side of the pit. “We were in a good mood and happy to be there”remembers Caroline, the first to testify. All of a sudden, “a dry and metallic noise”. Caroline then sees “a silhouette with a gun in his hand” and believes at this moment in “a staging in bad taste”. Before his eyes, Nicolas “turns pale, suffocates”. “He’s still standing but his legs are starting to flex. I scream, I slap him, I call him but he doesn’t answer me. Then I understand it’s like to. Charlie, it is an attack. The gusts continue, I try to protect myself but I am very exposed. “ Then Caroline no longer sees Nicolas. The lights come on. “I hear Nicolas moan, I talk to him, I promise him that we will be okay”, she explains to the court. As soon as his words are spoken in the courtroom, one of Nicolas Classeau’s sons leaves the room, devastated. “Terrorists aim, shoot. They aim, they shoot. I will never forget this flippancy, this posture. These men look like hunters and we are the game.” She manages to escape. Once outside she realizes that she is injured but wants at all costs to return to the room to find her other half. Someone shouts at him: “Now it’s everyone for their own sake, don’t go back there, you’re going to get shot.” “I must have left Nicolas in there, alone in this horror. I will see him again afterwards, behind a window at the Forensic Institute.”

“I wanted to scream, to roll on the floor”

Jocelyne, Nicolas’ mother then approaches the bar, surrounded by two of her grandsons, Nino and Marius, one of whom had left the room shortly before. Nicolas was his only son. She didn’t know that that night he was at the Bataclan. After the attacks, she had no news. “I said to myself: ‘If I haven’t heard from the police, he must be alive, otherwise they would have called me. I was thinking a little too much about detective films.” All the relatives start looking for him. The numbers do not answer, and when someone answers, no one knows where Nicolas is. Jocelyne learns of Nicolas’ death in the tram, between Porte de Charenton and Porte de Vincennes. “I wanted to scream, to roll on the ground, but there were lots of people”, she explains in sobs, comforted by the caresses that her two grandsons carry on her back. “I regret not having told him enough that I love him”, confides Jocelyne. “We weren’t used to saying those words. I showed him differently.”

“No news from daddy”

Delphine, the mother of Marius and Nino takes over at the helm. “On November 13, 2015, I sent a message to Nicolas at 11 p.m. to find out where he was and to tell him that we were fine, we were safe in Montreuil, but I did not receive an answer.” Delphine goes to several hospitals on Saturday but “Nico is not there”. “No news from dad, we are looking for him, everyone is looking for him”, she explains to her children. Comes this appalling phone call from a loved one: “He passed Delphine there.” “I scream, I scream, ‘Daddy is dead! Papa is dead!’ What am I going to tell them? An attack? Who? What? How? “, insists Delphine. The mother and her two boys go to the Forensic Institute and see the body of the deceased. “A picture of him that was not the one we had, an added shock to the children.” Delphine then talks about how difficult things were for her two sons, then aged 15 and 11. Marius did two months in child psychiatry in 2018. “He was thin, prostrate, with desires to die. From the beginning, when one of the brothers falls, collapses, the other clings to the branch.” After Marius, it’s Nino who cracks. “Yes, life is hard, Mr. President, I dreamed better for my sons. Since then we have been forced to repair the living and soothe the pains”, vswe include Delphine, indicating that all were “a little dead this November 13, 2015”

“Hello daddy, you see what’s going on”

Nino, 21 years old today, then details in court his evening of the 13th. He learns by text message what is happening at the Bataclan and sends a message to his father. “Hi dad, do you see what’s going on?” “He didn’t answer me, but I wasn’t worried yet”, remembers the young auburn man, wearing a bench t-shirt. When he learns the next day of his father’s death, he cries, collapses, goes out into the street and screams “They killed him!” “I remember wanting to join the army to avenge myself on my own”, admits Nino, in mourning. After several weeks of absence, Nino ends up going back to school, but things don’t go well. “As soon as I close my eyes, I see my father being killed. Last January, I broke down, I couldn’t do anything, no longer get up in the morning. But I will continue to go to the show, to the concert, to listen music. Everything my dad loved to do. “ He is in tears when he joins the benches in the room.

“See you daddy on Sunday”

The voice of Marius, 17 years old today, then resonates under the paneling of the room. The last time he spoke to his father, Marius remembers telling him: “See you on Sunday, Daddy.” He will never see him alive again. “My father was brutally murdered by Kalashnikov bullets while doing what he loved: listening to music at a concert”, souligen the young boy, short brown hair and black Jordan sweatshirt on the back. “One day, I thought of death as a solution to join my father, to see him again”, recognizes Marius. He was hospitalized for two months in psychiatry and will come out with an antidepressant treatment that he still takes today. So faced with this grief, this pain, these images of the Bataclan that he saw on TV and which have haunted him ever since; Marius cannot stand the behavior of some in the box. “Last week, I heard the testimonies of three women survivors of the Bataclan, it was horrible. At the recess, I noticed that the accused were laughing among themselves. Mr. President, is this normal ? “, asks the young man. In the box Farid Kharkhach, accused, then asks to speak. “All the testimonies make me bleed the coder but seeing children today, it touches me a lot. I am their father’s age and I have children.” “I swear to you that I am not a terrorist. I am against it. Others in the box are not terrorists. I am a Muslim. Islam is not that”, he exclaims before thanking the president for letting him speak. The word goes to the civil parties and it is Daniel, Nicolas’ dad, who in turn tells how he learned, while he is 500 km from Paris, of the brutal death of his son. He then recounts this anecdote where one day, while going to read on the tomb of Nicolas, he found a white ceramic pot on which his grandson Darius had written: “Why so much hatred?”. “I sincerely wish that Daesh’s ideas did not penetrate too deeply into our society”, Daniel hopes.

“So I’ll never see my daddy again”

Finally, Corinne, the mother of Nicolas’ youngest son, is the last to speak about him in court. “He was 6 years old when his father lost his life at the Bataclan. On the evening of November 13, I was home alone with him. I am a journalist and I wanted to know if he could look after our son.” Nicolas does not answer him. Corinne then has a “bad feeling”. The next day, Jocelyne, Nicolas’ mother calls her, tells her that everyone has no news. Corinne chooses not to worry the little one and lets him watch cartoons. “He’s a little excited. In the afternoon he has a birthday. He doesn’t know about the attacks. I’m making pasta.” The terrible news arrives. “My son is then happy, carefree, I wonder how I will be able to tell him this news.” Corinne decided to drive him on his birthday. And it is only after having gone to look for him that she will tell him the unspeakable, on the sofa in the living room. “I’m looking for specific words. I even say the word ‘attack’ but that word has no meaning for a 6 year old child. Then I see this look, panicked and he says to me: ‘So I will never see again my daddy. I no longer have a daddy. ‘ In two sentences he summed up the situation. “ The little boy then spoke for a long time about his father in the present tense, and wrote his name at school in the information sheet. For a long time too, he could not sleep alone, clinging to his mom “like a leech”. Now 12 years old, he is in 5th grade. He likes football and video games, sometimes has difficulty concentrating. “Sometimes I see his little face closing, he isolates himself in his room. And I feel helpless in the face of this suffering”, continues Corinne. Before concluding : “I wanted to testify for my son who was so young. His father was stolen so unfairly. And this lawsuit also serves as a reminder of those orphan children who have to grow up without a landmark.”



