Tunisia passes from B3 Caa1

The rating agency Moody’s downgraded Tunisia’s sovereignty rating on October 14, 2021.

Thus, Tunisia goes from the rating “B3 with negative outlook” to “Caa1”. This is a rating assigned to countries belonging to the “High risk” category in the non-repayment of debt.

The rating agency explained, in a statement released on the same date, that the reasons for the downgrade were:

– Weakened governance preventing the implementation of budgetary and economic reforms.

This can be seen by the persistent uncertainty concerning the prospects for budgetary and economic structural reforms, the constitutional crisis resulting from the dismissal of Hichem Mechichi and the parliament, the establishment of the state of emergency aggravated by the absence of constitutional Court

– Loss of access to international capital markets amplifies liquidity risks.

” The external and domestic liquidity situation has tightened considerably following the constitutional crisis, leading to uncertainty about the government’s ability to meet its future financing needs. “, We read in the press release on this subject.

Moody’s considered that the budget deficit estimates of 7.7% of GDP in 2021 and 5.9% in 2022 implied borrowing needs of around 18% of GDP in 2021 and 16% in 2022.





“Data relating to the budget until July 2021 show an execution rate of 30% for external borrowing”, the statement continued.

– Environmental, social and governance considerations

Tunisia’s ability to respond to social risks is increasingly threatened by government performance.

Moody’s also clarified that the implementation of economic and fiscal reforms will lead to stabilization and possible debt reduction. This will change the outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’.

In addition, Moody’s said it was confidentante quelacapacity of Tunisia to access official financing and the capital market at affordable costs in order to to cope with the payments of its debts over the next few years, would improve, Thus, current ratings.

As a reminder, Tunisia was rated B3 on February 23, 2021.

