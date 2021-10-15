Two cards to replace the metro ticket book in Île-de-France

The sale of booklets of “paper” metro tickets ceased this Thursday in a hundred stations and stations of the public transport network in Ile-de-France, and will no longer be offered at all in March 2022, to be replaced by cards or dematerialized solutions.

A “gradual stop plan” for their sale, approved in April by the board of directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), promotes the replacement of the traditional carnet by tickets available on the Navigo Easy card. , smartphones and the Navigo Liberté + contract. The Navigo Easy card allows you to buy tickets individually or in booklet. It is sold for two euros, which are profitable on the first purchase since the booklets of ten cardboard tickets cost two euros more than those dematerialized.





SMS tickets

The Navigo Liberté + card is a subscription formula allowing access to the network, with the exception of RER and trains outside Paris, the journeys counted being billed the following month. These two formulas must be extended to the whole of Ile-de-France by the end of 2022, with a price cap of five euros per trip (or 40 euros for ten), a measure called “tariff shield” which must cost one around sixty million euros per year to the regional authority.

IDFM also offers unit tickets by SMS, more expensive, to take the bus, or the purchase of tickets on Android smartphone. The single ticket will remain on sale for exceptional trips. And, “no worries: you can of course continue to use the t + tickets in your cardboard notebooks,” assures IDFM. Each year, nearly five million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins. And on average, one in ten tickets bought in a booklet is never used because it is lost, damaged or forgotten, specifies the RATP.