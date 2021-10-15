two police officers sanctioned by 5 days of exclusion

The two police officers were sanctioned for the arrest of an Egyptian in April 2020 in Île-Saint-Denis.

Two police officers were sanctioned with five days of firm exclusion following the arrest of an Egyptian in April 2020 in Île-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) during which one of they had declared that “a bicot like that, it does not swim”, we learned Thursday from the Paris police headquarters (PP).

The Director General of the National Police, Frédéric Veaux, who accompanied this sanction of 10 days of temporary suspension of postponement, went beyond the recommendations of the disciplinary council of the PP which, in December 2020, had proposed three days of exclusion.

Lawyers, including that of the respondent, Me Arié Alimi, had denounced the weakness of this recommendation.





Suspended for eight months and reinstated

On April 26 at around 1.30 a.m., police officers arrested a man suspected of theft of equipment on a construction site in Île-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) and who had tried, according to police sources, to take the flight by throwing itself into the Seine.

“A bicot like that does not swim,” said one of the police officers according to a video broadcast by journalist Taha Bouhafs, and visibly filmed after the officials took the man out of the river.

“Ha! Ha! It’s leaking, you should have hung a ball on its foot”, we could also hear.

The two police officers had been suspended for eight months – a precautionary measure that does not correspond to a sanction – then reinstated in December 2020 at their police station.

For these facts, one of them, who is part of the night staff of the Territorial Directorate of Public Security of Hauts-de-Seine, will have to answer for racist insults before the Bobigny Criminal Court on November 4.