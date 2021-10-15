UEFA for rewriting offside rule after Mbappé’s goal in the Nations League final

UEFA advocates a reformulation of the offside rule after the goal of the French victory in the League of Nations scored on Sunday by Kylian Mbappé against Spain. A situation ” correctly »Arbitrated but contrary« in the spirit of the game “.
Heavily criticized in Spain, the English referee Anthony Taylor ” made a correct decision, based on the existing rule and its official interpretation “Said Roberto Rosetti on Friday. According to the head of refereeing within the European body, by trying to intercept Theo Hernandez’s pass in the 80th minute, Eric Garcia did put Mbappé in play, even if he was further from the goal than him, because he is ” stepped in to play the ball “.
” However, this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law seems to conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage of their offside position. », Adds the former Italian international referee. For him, ” UEFA’s position is that it is possible to improve the wording “Of the rule enacted by the International Board (IFAB), the body governing the laws of the game,” to make it consistent with the objective of the offside law and the spirit of the game “.
Roberto Rosetti clarified that he “ already made contact “With FIFA and IFAB, and” discuss solutions at the next Technical Advisory Group meeting From the International Board, scheduled for October 27.