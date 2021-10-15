UEFA wants to change offside rule after Mbappé’s goal

A few days after the “controversial” goal, but valid of Kylian Mbappé during France-Spain (2-1) in the final of the League of Nations, the head of refereeing within UEFA defended Mr. Taylor , considering however that the current regulation must be reviewed.

As valid as it is, the victorious goal of Kylian Mbappé in the final of the League of Nations between France and Spain (2-1) continues to speak. And it could have real consequences. After the Spanish complaints, UEFA now advocates a reformulation of the offside rule, because this action “correctly” arbitrated according to the instance, would be contrary “to the spirit of the game”.

Heavily criticized in Spain, the English referee Anthony Taylor “took a correct decision, based on the existing rule and its official interpretation”, declared Friday the head of arbitration within the European body, Roberto Rosetti. According to him, by trying to intercept Theo Hernandez’s pass in the 80th minute, the Spanish defender Eric Garcia put Kylian Mbappé back in play, even if he was further from the goal than him, because he is ” stepped in to play the ball “.





UEFA called on FIFA and IFAB to discuss the matter

“However, this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law appears to conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage of his offside position,” said added the former Italian international referee.

For Rosetti, “UEFA’s position is that it is possible to improve the wording” of the rule issued by the International Board (IFAB), the body governing the laws of the game, “to bring it into line with the objective of the law on offside and in the spirit of the game “. In this sense, the Italian said he had “already made contact” with FIFA and IFAB, and “will discuss solutions at the next meeting of the technical advisory group” of the International Board, scheduled for October 27.

For the time being, the text reads as follows: “A player in an offside position who receives a ball deliberately played by an opponent, including with the hand or the arm, is not considered to gain any advantage from his position, except in the event of a deliberate rescue by an adversary. ” But thanks or because of Mbappé, the regulations could soon change.