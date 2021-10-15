understand everything at EA’s game against the world of football

EA is considering changing the name of its famous soccer game, Fifa. Why could such a popular game change its name? This is what we will see.

Among the most popular video games in the world, there is Call Of Duty, GTA or Fortnite, but there is also Fifa. This real institution of video games, especially in France, could soon change its name. Several hundred million dollars are at stake.

Fifa: a video game institution, especially in France

Before understanding everything in the matter which occupies us in this article, it is necessary to recall to what extent Fifa is an important game. Since 1993, Electronic Arts has been working with Fifa to release a new football simulation each year. In 2021 with the launch of Fifa 22, we come to the 29th episode of the series. Beyond its longevity, it is also a real sales hit.

Each release of a new episode of Fifa places it in top sales, especially in France. In the territory, Fifa was the second best-selling cultural product in 2020, behind the Animal Crossing confinement phenomenon and ahead of all the books, films, music and other video games launched during the year.

The game is even juicier for EA since the firm launched the infamous Fifa Ultimate Team system, which grossed more than $ 1.62 billion in fiscal 2021 alone.

Is the Fifa game really going to change its name?

On October 7, 2021, in a press release regarding the launch of Fifa 22, EA announced that it was considering the extension of the contract with Fifa. Behind this simple mention hides a renegotiation of the current contract for EA which allows it to affix the very official name of Fifa on its game. The current license signed by EA expires in December 2022.





If the renegotiation is not successful by this date, EA will have to change the name of its football game.

Why is EA considering dropping the name Fifa?

It is a real showdown between EA and Fifa in a renegotiation of the rights to the title of the game.

The International Federation of Association Football is the institution which supervises the practice of football in the world through common regulations, the organization of competitions and the promotion of sport throughout the world. Although theoretically non-profit, Fifa also has financial interests that have been brought to light by several journalistic investigations in recent years relating to conflicts of interest or cases of corruption.

The New York Times reveals that EA spends $ 150 million a year just to name its game Fifa. It turns out that Fifa would now like to charge this license at $ 250 million per year, or more precisely $ 1 billion for 4 years. This is almost double the previous price, and this inevitably provokes a reflection at EA. How much could the game make without his name? Is the difference worth the new asking price?

That’s not all, EA would also like to gain freedom with its game. The American publisher would like to invest in the organization of e-sports tournaments and sell the famous NFTs that turn the heads of many salespeople among largest publishers.

What will become of the names and faces of players, stadiums and teams without Fifa?

This is an element on which EA obviously communicated very quickly. The Fifa game is in fact the result of numerous contracts covering each of these aspects: the face of the athletes, the logo and name of the teams or even the architecture of the stadiums. In all, more than 300 licenses are negotiated by EA with various stakeholders such as FifPro, UEFA, the Champions League, La Liga and the Premier League.

If EA changes the name of its game, it will still be able to keep all the elements that make up the content of the game. The publisher has been very clear on this subject: out of the question to ignore the names of the players and everything that makes the success of the Fifa game today.

Only the name of the game would be changed a priori.

What would be the new name of Fifa?

It’s too early to know what Fifa’s new name would be if EA didn’t sign again. However, the publisher has registered the trademark EA Sports FC with the EUIPO in Europe and the IPO in the United Kingdom as noted by the Polygon site.

The favorite for a new name in soccer games is therefore EA Sports FC at the moment – FC for Football Club of course.

Could another Fifa game without EA therefore see the light of day?

Yes, if EA does not sign a new exclusive contract with Fifa, the latter is completely free to go see another video game publisher. Be careful, however, we are only talking about the right to the name Fifa and not the content of the game. Fifa would therefore have to find a partner capable of developing a game up to what EA has been able to offer so far. It is difficult to know if a development studio would have the shoulders to pay for this license and develop a game of this magnitude.

We can still think of the giant Take Two, publisher of 2K games and in particular of the NBA 2K series. It would also be a great opportunity for a giant like Tencent, Microsoft or Sony to get their hands on a license with a very popular name.