United States: shortages will force these employees to work more at night

The shortages will force these American workers to work more often at night

UNITED STATES – Work more to accelerate the pace. The Port of Los Angeles and the American Dockworkers Union have agreed to work even more at night and on weekends to reduce the queues that slow down the delivery of many products, representatives of the House said on Wednesday, October 13. White. Several other companies, including Walmart, FedEx and UPS, have also pledged to work harder at night to speed up the delivery of their containers out of ports.

Extending the hours of operations at the Port of Los Angeles, as the California port of Long Beach already did in mid-September, will allow the many containers currently waiting to be unloaded from ships for several days to be sold more quickly.

Pick up the pace before the Christmas holidays

The American Minister of the Economy, Janet Yellen, for her part called on Americans not to panic in the face of delays and shortages, assuring in an interview on CBS that there would be gifts for Christmas.





These bottlenecks at ports add to a myriad of logistics challenges that have rocked supply chains around the world in recent months. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the disruption, combined with uneven vaccination around the world, was holding back global growth.

There are many causes. The production of a number of companies exploiting raw materials or manufacturing goods has been regularly disrupted by peaks of contamination since the start of the pandemic. Consumers have also ordered en masse products for entertainment or home furnishings, because they cannot go to restaurants or to the cinema. And many companies are currently struggling to recruit for critical positions in the supply chain, from material handlers to truck drivers.

But delivery delays at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where 40% of containers destined for the United States arrive, exacerbate the problem. These two ports have already increased their capacities, but moving to a continuous service will further accelerate the pace as the holidays approach. The American Dockworkers Union (ILWU) has said its members are ready to work overtime.

In addition to Walmart, FedEx and Ups, Samsung, Home Depot and Target have also committed to using the new schedules available at the ports. “With these six companies, more than 3,500 additional containers per week will be moved at night until the end of the year,” notes the White House.

US President Joe Biden is due to discuss these new initiatives with officials of these organizations during a virtual roundtable.

