Unsurprisingly, the richest university in the world is …

An American university has seen its reserve funds increase by 27% in one year.

The American University of Harvard saw its reserve fund (endowment) increase by 27% in one year, according to its annual financial report published this Thursday, October 14, making it, more than ever, the richest university in the world. world. Very widespread in American higher education, the reserve fund is constituted and supplied for the most part by private donations. Many of these donations (82%) are subject to restrictions, directed towards specific disciplines or projects.

Over $ 50 billion in reserve funds

Only about 5 to 5.5% of the fund’s reserves are used each year to finance the operation of Harvard University, located in Cambridge (Massachusetts), or two billion dollars during the year 2020-2021. Already the highest in the world, the reserve fund increased by 27%, reaching $ 53.2 billion at the end of June, which corresponds to the end of the financial year, or the equivalent of the Central Bank’s reserves. from South Africa (SARB) or the Netherlands.

Taking advantage of the insolent health of the financial markets, Harvard recorded a return of 33.6% of its assets in one year. In the year 2020/21, Harvard also received $ 465 million in reserve fund donations. According to a ranking established by the magazine US NewsHarvard was already clearly ahead of Yale last year in the ranking of the largest reserve funds, with $ 41.9 billion against 31.1 billion.