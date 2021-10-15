Vaccines against Covid-19: Moderna not recommended for booster doses by the High Authority of Health

the essential

The High Authority for Health (HAS) has recommended no longer using the Moderna vaccine for booster doses. A precautionary principle after a risk of “myocarditis and pericarditis” has been noted in the Scandinavian countries.

The High Authority for Health (HAS) has recommended stopping the use of the Moderna vaccine for booster injections against Covid-19, at least temporarily, informs Le Parisien. Until then, the booster doses were carried out “indifferently” with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. With the Moderna vaccine, a “risk of pericarditis and myocarditis” could be greater, especially in young people.





Since the first week of September, people over 65, those suffering from comorbidities, as well as, since the beginning of October, all health and medico-social professionals have been called upon to receive a booster dose, the 3rd dose in the most of the cases. Last Tuesday, the HAS stressed that Pfizer was the only one to have an authorization from the European Medicines Agency. In order not to “disrupt the current campaign”, the body had not questioned Moderna.

Precautionary measure

In the Scandinavian countries, risks of “pericarditis and myocarditis” were noted, pushing the agency to review its positions. Sweden, Norway and Finland have also advised against the use of Moderna in adolescents and even young adults, last week.

“This context, the currently moderate circulation of the virus and the work in progress at the EMA to define the target population and especially the dosage (lead the HAS to) return more strictly to a position of caution and recommend waiting for the opinion of the EMA “one indicates to the Parisian. As a precaution, Moderna is therefore not recommended. Although the government generally follows HAS advice, it is under no obligation to do so.