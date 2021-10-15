Valérie Pécresse will take back her card from Les Républicains

The president of the Île-de-France region, candidate for the LR nomination for the 2022 presidential election, rejoins the party she left in 2019.

Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the LR nomination for the 2022 presidential election, will re-join the Les Républicains party that she left in 2019, Franceinfo learned Thursday, October 14 from her entourage, confirming information from the weekly Point. Tuesday, Xavier Bertrand, also a candidate for the LR nomination, announced that he would not resume his membership card.

The president of the Île-de-France region, former Minister of Higher Education and Research and then of the Budget, had left Les Républicains on June 5, 2019 after the debacle in the European elections and the resignation of Laurent Wauquiez. She had already distanced herself by creating her Free movement! from 2017.





The supporters of the right and the center have until November 16 to join the Republicans party if they want to participate, on December 4, in the congress which will nominate their candidate for the presidential election of 2022. In addition to Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand, Michel Barnier, Philippe Juvin and Eric Ciotti are the other three declared candidates.