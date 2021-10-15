very touched, Payet is enraged against the weak sanctions after the incidents in Nice

In an interview with L’Equipe, Dimitri Payet assumes to have relaunched a bottle in the public during the incidents during Nice-OM, for which he considers the penalties very light. He says he also suffered from being targeted, then sanctioned.

Almost three months after the events, Dimitri Payet has not really turned the page of incidents during the meeting between Nice and OM (August 22). The player had been targeted by projectile throws before throwing a bottle which had just hit him in the back towards the Nice supporters. This had caused violent incidents between players and supporters, causing the stoppage of the match, which will be replayed on October 27 in Troyes behind closed doors. In an interview with L’Equipe, he returns to these events and confides that he would do the same thing again. After being hit, he feared he would be the target of other objects.

“If I don’t get up, the match will be won 3-0”

“That’s why I get up, he explains. If I stay lying down, I tell myself that I’m going to take more in the face. After, if I don’t get up, the match, we win it. 3-0. I can go out with a neck brace and the story is settled. But my reaction is human. In view of the decisions that followed and the events that took place afterwards on other grounds, we cannot He will never get out of it. We had to make decisions precisely. This match in Nice was an opportunity to put an end to all that. But the sanctions of the disciplinary committee were not up to par. ‘is seen next. “





The French international criticizes the weak penalties imposed by the LFP’s disciplinary committee: three matches behind closed doors for Nice, two penalty points including one suspended for Nice, two suspension matches against Alvaro Gonzalez and a suspension match with stay for Dimitri Payet.

“I was tried as a victim and guilty”

He goes on to say that he has lived “very badly” to be pointed out as one of those responsible for this violence. “I was affected for a few days, he continues. Me, I am a victim normally. And I was judged as a victim and guilty. And that, I did not digest it. After, it is not my first commission. I rarely came back from Paris happy. But this is one too many times. Unfortunately, after these decisions, I knew that we had started on big nonsense and I was not wrong . The facts have proved me right. As long as we do not make real decisions … “

He refers to the excesses that have punctuated other meetings including Lens-Lille and Angers-OM. He advocates “zero tolerance” that he saw during his stay in England with West Ham. “I really thought that there would be something strong after Nice and that we were going to stop laughing, he still regrets. The supporters, and I also speak of ours, they must know that they can penalize their team and the image of their club. But we must wait for what? Something even more serious happens? It will be too late. “